Ontario employers are some of the best in Canada for 2026 and these companies are hiring

So many high-paying jobs are open right now.

A lot of companies based in Ontario are among the best employers in Canada for 2026, according to a recent ranking.

These employers have high-paying jobs available in cities across the province.

Back in January, Forbes released the Canada's Best Employers 2026 ranking, which is based on the anonymous survey responses of Canada-based employees working for businesses with at least 500 workers in this country.

There are 300 employers on this year's list, and 100 of those are based in Ontario.

That includes Bank of Canada, Toronto Metropolitan University, Shopify, George Brown College, Statistics Canada, City of Mississauga, Hydro One, McMaster University, RBC, Greater Toronto Airports Authority, University of Toronto, CIBC, Porter Airlines, and others.

Here are some of the high-paying jobs available with these top Ontario-based employers.

Administrative Assistant

Salary: $67,290 to $104,971

Company: University of Toronto

Location: Scarborough

Who Should Apply: You need a post-secondary degree/diploma, formal business/commercial school training, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

A minimum of five years of experience in a senior secretarial or administrative position, preferably within a post-secondary or government environment, is required.

You need administrative skills such as calendar management, minute-taking, briefing note creation, and writing clear and concise correspondence and reports.

Also, you must have "computer fluency," which includes knowledge of Microsoft Office, HRIS, Canva and Access, and keyboarding skills.

Communication, decision-making and organizational skills are needed as well.

The closing date is February 13, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On UToronto Jobs

Senior Human Resources Advisor

Salary: $99,392 to $120,917

Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You need a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in human resources management, labour or industrial relations, psychology, public or business administration, organizational development, education sciences, social sciences, sociology, or another relevant field and four years of relevant experience.

But you can also get hired with a university certificate or college diploma and five years of relevant experience, or a recognized human resources certification and six years of relevant experience.

You must have experience in:

  • analyzing and evaluating positions using different job evaluation standards
  • providing strategic advice to senior management on organizational design
  • coaching advisors on Classification & Organizational Design issues
  • coordinating classification or organizational design projects or initiatives with business partners
  • using an executive job evaluation standard to review or write executive-level work descriptions and job evaluation rationales
  • participating or chairing classification committees
  • reviewing/analyzing classification grievances

The closing date is February 12, 2026.

Apply On CSIS Careers

Software Engineer

Salary: $81,600 to $115,200

Company: TD Bank Group

Location: Toronto

Who Should Apply: You must have more than five years of IT software engineering experience and more than two years of experience designing, operating and supporting Salesforce Loyalty Management or Salesforce CRM.

Also, you need experience with:

  • SF native integrations with other SF products (CDC, MCE, MCP)
  • Lightning LWC
  • Jira and Confluence
  • a scaled Agile framework

You must be able to:

  • develop APEX code from scratch and enhance existing APEX code
  • use SOQL/SOSL and Data Loader
  • create and update Loyalty Program Process Rules for processing Transaction Journals
  • design data models and build ER diagrams
  • build flows and DPE logic within Loyalty Mgmt
  • execute performance testing and optimizations/scaling as needed

It's required that you have knowledge of Salesforce Loyalty Mgmt configuration components and familiarity with triggers and using triggers to manage business processes.

The closing date is February 17, 2026.

Apply On TD Careers

Occupational Health & Safety Nurse

Salary: $106,548 to $139,677

Company: City of Markham

Location: Markham

Who Should Apply: You must be a Registered Nurse licensed to practice in Ontario with a recognized certificate in Occupational Health Nursing.

A minimum of five years of related job experience in occupational health and disability management is required.

You need knowledge of:

  • psychological and physical interventions/treatments
  • rehabilitative and therapeutic techniques and technologies
  • income protection plans such as STD, LTD and WSIB
  • relevant collective agreements, corporate policies and procedures, employment and privacy legislation and regulations, including the Ontario Human Rights Code, Occupational Health and Safety Act, and Workplace Safety and Insurance Act

Also, you must be able to develop presentations and to deliver in-house training.

A valid Ontario driver's license and the ability to travel between municipal sites are required for this job.

The closing date is February 22, 2026.

Apply Online

Alumni Officer

Salary: $71,827.90 to $89,784.87

Company: University of Waterloo

Location: Waterloo

Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Also, you need more than two years of experience in administration and in event planning, volunteer management, program creation, partnership building or community/alumni engagement.

Knowledge of alumni relations programs and relationship management, social media, and Microsoft programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and SharePoint is required.

You must have organizational, problem-solving, conflict management, public speaking and communication skills.

Also, you need the ability to:

  • maintain and work within an allocated budget
  • adhere to privacy guidelines
  • network and confidently represent the university at alumni events
  • manage concurrent projects with tight deadlines
  • learn, run and troubleshoot new software (including virtual event platforms) quickly and access software off-site

The closing date is February 12, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply Online

Millwright

Salary: $51.51 an hour

Company: Greater Toronto Airports Authority

Location: Toronto

Who Should Apply: You need a high school Diploma or its equivalent and a valid Ontario Certificate of Qualification as an Industrial Mechanic Millwright (433A).

Also, a minimum of two years of experience as a licensed Millwright in construction or experience in industrial maintenance, like aviation or transportation.

You must have a valid Ontario Class G driver's license.

Knowledge of millwright industry standards and requirements is required for this job.

Also, you need knowledge of emergency procedures, proper response to hazardous spills and contamination, health and safety practices, and all other job-related codes, standards, procedures and requirements.

The ability to fabricate from blueprints, layouts and drawings for airport mechanical equipment, and use computerized maintenance software for troubleshooting and repairs of airline support and baggage systems is required.

You must be able to obtain a "D/A" level Airside Vehicle Operator's Permit and a Transportation Security Clearance.

Apply Online

Health & Safety Coordinator

Salary: $3,710 to $4,982 bi-weekly ($96,460 to $129,532 a year)

Company: Hydro One

Location: Woodbridge

Who Should Apply: You need current field‑based Station Services experience and a valid UWPC qualification, with proficiency in applying work protection procedures.

Also, you must have experience with:

  • the lines of business being supported, or equivalent work methods, work application and job planning activities
  • interpreting and applying health and safety legislation
  • health and safety issues to work with the Ministry of Health, WSIB, Ministry of Labour, TSSA, and Joint Health and Safety Committees concerning health and safety requirements
  • dealing with external service organizations to provide health and safety services

It's required that you have knowledge of:

  • health and safety management principles to develop health and safety protection programs
  • corporate policies and practices to assess management practices.
  • mathematics and statistics to analyze health and safety data and trends
  • computer technology to develop health and safety management systems
  • health and safety legislation

You must be proficient with written and oral communication and training methods and techniques to coordinate health and safety training, prepare comprehensive reports and communicate with various contacts.

Apply Online

Academic Integrity Specialist

Salary: $81,312 to $103,986

Company: University of Toronto

Location: Mississauga

Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree or a combination of equivalent experience.

Also, you need at least four years of related experience, preferably in a post-secondary or academic environment.

It's required that you have experience in:

  • academic petitions, appeals, or integrity processes
  • interpreting academic regulations and policies
  • investigating and reporting on academically related non-compliance issues

You need organizational, time management and communication skills for this job.

The ability to exercise tact, diplomacy, empathy, sound judgment and discretion is also required.

The closing date is February 12, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On UToronto Jobs

