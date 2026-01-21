Canada's best employers for 2026 were revealed and these are the top companies to work for
Well-known employers like Microsoft, RBC, Costco, Apple, and Rogers made the ranking.
A new ranking of the best employers in Canada has revealed the country's top companies.
This list includes well-known organizations in tech, government services, healthcare, banking, retail, and other industries.
On January 21, Forbes released the Canada's Best Employers 2026 list, which ranks the top companies to work for in this country.
It's based on the anonymous survey responses of more than 37,000 Canada-based employees who work for businesses with at least 500 workers in Canada.
Participants were asked if they would recommend their employer and to rate it based on compensation packages, work flexibility, training opportunities, leadership programs and other criteria.
Also, they were asked if they would recommend other employers within their industry or employers they knew through friends or family who worked there.
Each employer was given a score based on those responses and survey data from the last three years.
After that, the 300 organizations with the highest scores were ranked on the Canada's Best Employers 2026 list.
The list includes companies in a variety of industries like education, government services, utilities, healthcare, banking and financial services, IT, transportation, retail and more.
These are the top 10 employers in Canada for 2026, according to the new Forbes ranking:
- Université Laval
- McMillan
- Université de Sherbrooke
- Parks Canada
- Concordia University
- Canadian Institute for Health Information
- BC Hydro
- Bank of Canada
- Canadian Blood Services
- CSA Group
Then, Canadian Heritage is 11th, Hydro-Québec is 12th, the City of London is 13th, Toronto Metropolitan University is 14th, OpenText is 15th, Google is 16th, Huawei is 17th, Michelin North America is 18th, National Research Council Canada is 19th, and DXC Technology is 20th.
A lot of well-known employers are in the top 100 of this list, including:
- Microsoft — 21st
- Shopify — 26th
- Statistics Canada — 28th
- Global Affairs Canada — 35th
- Desjardins — 37th
- Domino's Pizza — 40th
- Hydro One — 42nd
- Home Hardware — 50th
- University of Alberta — 54th
- RBC — 57th
- Royal Canadian Air Force — 64th
- Lululemon Athletica — 70th
- Costco — 79th
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar — 86th
- BMW Group — 92nd
- National Bank of Canada — 99th
Further down the list, there are even more well-known Canadian and international companies, organizations and businesses.
That includes University of Toronto (106th), City of Calgary (119th), IKEA (128th), CIBC (142nd), SkipTheDishes (146th), City of Toronto (180th), Aritzia (183rd), TD Bank Group (203rd), Porter Airlines (216th), Apple (217th), FedEx Canada (243rd), McGill University (252nd), NAV Canada (259th), Amazon (263rd), Bulk Barn (285th), Rogers Communications (286th), and Purolator (297th).
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.