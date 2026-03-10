Canada Child Benefit payments for March go out soon and parents can get hundreds of dollars
Canada Child Benefit payments for March are going out to parents and caregivers soon.
If you're eligible for the federal benefit, you can get hundreds of dollars this month to help with the costs of raising children.
Since this government payment offers a lot of money, be sure to look for a direct deposit in your bank account or a cheque in your mailbox soon.
Here's what you need to know about the Canada Child Benefit, including the March payment date and how much money you can get.
What is the Canada Child Benefit?
The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a tax-free monthly payment that helps eligible families with the cost of raising children under 18 years of age.
It can also include the child disability benefit and any related provincial and territorial programs.
The CCB is administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).
Who is eligible for the Canada Child Benefit?
You may be eligible for the CCB if you live with and care for a child under 18 years old.
Also, you must be a resident of Canada for tax purposes, and you or your spouse/common-law partner must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, protected person (as determined by the Immigration and Refugee Board), temporary resident, or individual who's registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act.
You can't get the CCB if you're caring for a foster child who already receives the Children's Special Allowance.
According to the CRA, you should apply for the CCB as soon as you or your spouse/common-law partner meet the eligibility criteria, and any of the following happens:
- your child is born
- a child starts to live with you, or returns to live with you after a temporary period with someone else
- you begin, end, or change a shared custody arrangement
- you get custody of a child
You can apply through a birth registration or through your CRA account.
How much money can you get from the Canada Child Benefit?
If you're eligible for this federal benefit, how much money you can get from the CCB is based on your adjusted family net income.
For the March payment, amounts are related to your adjusted family net income from 2024.
You can get:
- up to $666.41 for each child under six years of age
- up to $562.33 for each child between six and 17 years of age
Any reduction to the maximum payment depends on your adjusted family net income and on the number of children in your care.
CCB payment amounts gradually decrease when your adjusted family net income is more than $37,487.
You won't get a monthly payment if your total benefit amount for the year is less than $240. Instead, you'll receive a lump sum payment in July.
When is the next Canada Child Benefit payment date?
The next CCB payment date is Friday, March 20, 2026.
How do you get Canada Child Benefit payments?
If you have direct deposit set up with the CRA, the CCB will be paid to you that way. Otherwise, the money will be paid out via cheque and mailed to you.
You can sign up for direct deposit online through your CRA account or through your Canadian bank or credit union.
To keep getting CCB payments, you have to file your tax return every year because that's how the CRA calculates your payments.
