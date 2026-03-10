Canada Child Benefit payments for March go out soon and parents can get hundreds of dollars

Look for a direct deposit in your bank account or a cheque in your mailbox! 💸

pile of canadian money including $100, $20, $10 and $5 banknotes

Canadian money.

derek robbins | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Canada Child Benefit payments for March are going out to parents and caregivers soon.

If you're eligible for the federal benefit, you can get hundreds of dollars this month to help with the costs of raising children.

Since this government payment offers a lot of money, be sure to look for a direct deposit in your bank account or a cheque in your mailbox soon.

Here's what you need to know about the Canada Child Benefit, including the March payment date and how much money you can get.

What is the Canada Child Benefit?

The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a tax-free monthly payment that helps eligible families with the cost of raising children under 18 years of age.

It can also include the child disability benefit and any related provincial and territorial programs.

The CCB is administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Who is eligible for the Canada Child Benefit?

You may be eligible for the CCB if you live with and care for a child under 18 years old.

Also, you must be a resident of Canada for tax purposes, and you or your spouse/common-law partner must be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, protected person (as determined by the Immigration and Refugee Board), temporary resident, or individual who's registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act.

You can't get the CCB if you're caring for a foster child who already receives the Children's Special Allowance.

According to the CRA, you should apply for the CCB as soon as you or your spouse/common-law partner meet the eligibility criteria, and any of the following happens:

  • your child is born
  • a child starts to live with you, or returns to live with you after a temporary period with someone else
  • you begin, end, or change a shared custody arrangement
  • you get custody of a child

You can apply through a birth registration or through your CRA account.

How much money can you get from the Canada Child Benefit?

If you're eligible for this federal benefit, how much money you can get from the CCB is based on your adjusted family net income.

For the March payment, amounts are related to your adjusted family net income from 2024.

You can get:

  • up to $666.41 for each child under six years of age
  • up to $562.33 for each child between six and 17 years of age

Any reduction to the maximum payment depends on your adjusted family net income and on the number of children in your care.

CCB payment amounts gradually decrease when your adjusted family net income is more than $37,487.

You won't get a monthly payment if your total benefit amount for the year is less than $240. Instead, you'll receive a lump sum payment in July.

When is the next Canada Child Benefit payment date?

The next CCB payment date is Friday, March 20, 2026.

How do you get Canada Child Benefit payments?

If you have direct deposit set up with the CRA, the CCB will be paid to you that way. Otherwise, the money will be paid out via cheque and mailed to you.

You can sign up for direct deposit online through your CRA account or through your Canadian bank or credit union.

To keep getting CCB payments, you have to file your tax return every year because that's how the CRA calculates your payments.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

government paymentscanada revenue agencycanada child benefit
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Canadian parents can get over $660 from this February child benefit payment next week

February CCB payments are right around the corner! 💸

Canada Child Benefit payments for November go out soon and you could get over $1,200 per child

Check to see what you qualify for! 👇

Canada Child Benefit payments for October go out soon and you could get over $1,200 per child

Your next CCB payment could come with a few extras — here's who's eligible. 👇

8 government benefit payments Canadians can get from the feds in February 2026

Check if you qualify! 👇

A storm in Ontario will bring up to 15 cm of snow, ice pellets and 'prolonged' freezing rain

There is a risk of multi-day power outages.

One of Canada's 'most adorable' small towns is this lakeside gem 1 hour from Toronto

It has scenic beaches and historic streets.

7 things about life in Ottawa I thought were totally normal... until I moved away

Leaving home didn't erase the good, but it confirmed why I felt ready to go 👀

Public Health Agency of Canada is hiring nurses for jobs at airports that pay up to $115,000

The positions are open in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

7 ways the war in Iran could impact Canadians — from grocery prices to terrorism

As the conflict engulfs the broader Middle East, here are some possible implications for Canadians.

Lotto Max winner found out she won $1 million while on a walk with her dogs

"I may have said some mildly explicit words."

This dreamy beach town with warm waters is one of Ontario's most underrated vacay spots

It's a road trip from Toronto.

Canada's swankiest airport lounge from the 1950s still exists — Here's a look inside

It just received official heritage designation. 🛫

Toronto police are investigating a reported shooting at the US consulate

No injuries have been reported.

Canadian serial killer Allan Legere, the 'Monster of the Miramichi,' has died in prison

The 78-year-old convicted murderer and rapist was serving a life sentence.