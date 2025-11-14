Canada Child Benefit payments for November go out soon and you could get over $1,200 per child
Check to see what you qualify for! 👇
Families across Canada receiving the Canada Child Benefit will see another payment hit their bank accounts next week — and depending on where you live and your family's circumstances, it could add up to a substantial amount.
The federal government payment is designed to help parents with the everyday expenses of raising children, from diapers and groceries to school supplies and activities. It's one of several benefits the Canada Revenue Agency is sending out in November, and for many households, it's also one of the largest.
Your November 2025 CCB payment could be worth hundreds of dollars per child in base benefits alone. But some families may receive even more thanks to provincial supplements and disability-related supports that come bundled with the main CCB deposit.
Here's everything you need to know about Canada Child Benefit payments this month, including who qualifies, how much you might get and when to expect your money.
What is the Canada Child Benefit?
The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a monthly tax-free payment the federal government provides to eligible families with children under 18. It's intended to help with the cost of raising kids in Canada.
The program came into effect in 2016, replacing earlier child benefit programs like the Universal Child Care Benefit. Today, it's managed by the Canada Revenue Agency and represents one of the country's most significant family support initiatives.
The CRA determines your payment based on things like your household's net income, how many kids live with you, how old they are and whether any of your children are eligible for disability benefits. Some provinces and territories also offer their own child benefit top-ups, which can make your total monthly amount even higher.
Who is eligible for the Canada Child Benefit?
To receive CCB payments, you need to be a Canadian resident for tax purposes and live with at least one child who's under 18 years old. You must also be the person mainly responsible for taking care of that child — meaning you handle day-to-day decisions about their upbringing and look after their basic needs.
You must be a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident, a protected person, someone registered under the Indian Act or a temporary resident who's held valid status in Canada for at least 18 consecutive months. When parents share custody, both may be able to receive half the benefit.
There's no single income limit that disqualifies everyone — instead, benefits are gradually reduced as family income increases, so your specific phase-out threshold depends on how much you're eligible for in the first place. Even higher earners may qualify for some payment, though it will be smaller than what lower-income families receive.
How to apply for the Canada Child Benefit
New parents or anyone who's recently started caring for a child should apply for the CCB right away to make sure payments begin without unnecessary delays.
The simplest way to get started is when you register your newborn's birth. Most provinces and territories let you give consent for your information to be shared with the CRA during that registration process. When you do this, the CRA can automatically start your CCB application, so you won't need to fill out any additional paperwork.
If you didn't apply when you registered the birth, you can still submit an application later. Log in to your CRA My Account and select the option to "apply for child benefits." Alternatively, you can download and fill out Form RC66, then mail it to your nearest tax centre — though with ongoing Canada Post disruptions, submitting online is likely your best bet for a faster turnaround.
One important thing to remember is that both you and your spouse or common-law partner need to file your income tax returns every year to keep receiving the CCB — even in years when you didn't earn any income. If you haven't filed your 2024 return yet, it could be worth doing now to get payments through the rest of the benefit year, which goes until June.
When the CRA processes your application, they'll also check whether you qualify for any provincial or territorial child benefit programs. You shouldn't need to apply separately for those.
How much is the Canada Child Benefit?
Your CCB payment amount is tied to several factors: your family's adjusted net income, the number of children you're raising, their ages and whether any of them qualify for additional disability support.
For the 2025–26 benefit year, families can receive up to $666.41 per month for each child under age 6, and up to $562.33 per month for each child aged 6 to 17.
If your family earns $37,487 or less annually, you'll receive the full benefit amount. Families earning more than that will see their payments decrease gradually, with the reduction based on income level and family size.
There's also extra support available for children who qualify for the Disability Tax Credit. The Child Disability Benefit adds up to $284.25 per month on top of the regular CCB payment. This supplement begins to phase out once family income reaches $81,222.
On top of federal benefits, several provinces and territories run their own programs that get paid out together with the CCB. Depending on where you live, these can add as much as $300 extra per child each month — places like B.C., Ontario and Nova Scotia all offer these kinds of top-ups.
Canada Child Benefit calculator
Want to get an idea of how much your family could get from the Canada Child Benefit? The CRA has a free online CCB payment calculator that can give you a personalized estimate in just a few minutes.
You'll need to enter some basic information like your household income, how many children you have, their ages and whether any of them are eligible for the Disability Tax Credit.
The calculator also accounts for any provincial or territorial top-ups you might be entitled to, so the final number you get should reflect your complete monthly benefit — not just the federal portion.
Is the Canada Child Benefit taxable?
No — you don't owe any tax on Canada Child Benefit payments. The CCB is completely tax-free, which means it won't be counted as income when you file your return. It also won't affect your tax refund or how much you owe.
Whatever you receive from the CCB each month is yours to keep, with no tax implications whatsoever.
When are the Canada Child Benefit payment dates?
The Canada Child Benefit is typically paid out on the 20th of each month, unless that date interferes with a holiday or weekend.
The November 2025 payment is set to arrive next week on Thursday, November 20.
Looking ahead, here are the remaining CCB payment dates in the 2025-2026 benefit cycle:
- December 12, 2025
- January 20, 2026
- February 20, 2026
- March 20, 2026
- April 20, 2026
- May 20, 2026
- June 19, 2026
READ NEXT: Some Canadians could get a new one-time $150 benefit payment — Here's who's eligible
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.