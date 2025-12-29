This all-inclusive train trip from Toronto takes you to North America's 'most European' city
You'll travel to waterfalls and epic landmarks.
All aboard! You don't have to go far to enjoy an epic all-inclusive vacation. This train ride from Toronto takes you to stunning landmarks and a European-inspired city, no passport required.
The 10-day escape features cozy towns, vibrant markets, waterways, museums, and bucket-list stops along the way.
VIA Rail has several all-inclusive train vacations that take you to dreamy destinations across the country.
One of the trips you can take from Toronto is the Eastern Canada Rail Odyssey, a 10-day train adventure through Ontario and Quebec, offered by Anderson Vacations.
The journey begins in Toronto and ends in Quebec City, with stops in epic destinations like Niagara Falls, Ottawa, and Montreal along the way.
Experiences such as the CN Tower, Casa Loma, the Whirlpool Rapids, the National Gallery of Canada, ByWard Market, Notre Dame Basilica, and Montmorency Falls are featured in the trip.
The package includes hotel stays in each destination, so you won't need to sleep on the train.
There's also an option to extend your stay in Montreal or Quebec City to explore more of these breathtaking French Canadian gems.
Quebec City, known as North America's "most European" city, is a magical spot for a getaway, offering endless attractions and activities.
Boasting cobblestone streets, cozy stone shops, enchanting cafes and restaurants, and landmarks like Notre-Dame de Québec Basilica-Cathedral, the city feels like an overseas escape without a transatlantic flight.
The Eastern Canada Rail Odyssey runs from April to December, and starts at $2,327 per person.
If you're dreaming of an all-inclusive escape without a lengthy flight, this VIA Rail train adventure might be worth booking.
The Eastern Canada Rail Odyssey
Price: $2,327 per person
When: April to December
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.