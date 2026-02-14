This giant spa near Toronto is open 24/7 and you can relax in a dreamy oasis for under $80

It's an "unparalleled wellness experience" just outside the city.

A person sitting on a mat. Right: A column with crystals.

A spa near Toronto.

Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to worry about squeezing a visit to this luxurious spa near Toronto into your schedule. It's open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, making it easy to unwind no matter what time it is.

Offering specialty baths, saunas, treatment rooms, lounging areas and more, the wellness destination is like a hidden oasis just a short drive from the city.

Go Place is a 5-star leisure club and spa located in Markham. The 68,000-square-foot venue is open 365 days a year and offers a space to unwind whenever you need it.

The spa features seven themed sauna rooms you can relax in, including a salt room, jade room, volcanic ice room, and amethyst room. These rooms offer benefits such as increased circulation, lymphatic drainage, and toxin elimination.

You can also enjoy treatments such as massages, facials, manicures and pedicures, and body scrubs.

Other amenities include jacuzzi baths and a "state-of-the-art fitness centre" open from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Go Place is also home to a dining room, which serves everything from sushi to breakfast sandwiches, chicken wings, shakes, and ice cream.

Admission to the spa is $75.95 per adult, and walk-ins are accepted. The one-day ticket allows you to stay at the spa from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. A $15 surcharge applies to guests visiting Go Place between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

You can add treatments such as facials and massages to your visit for an additional cost, but they must be booked in advance.

If you're in need of some R&R, this luxurious, 24-hour spa near Toronto is worth a road trip.

Go Place

Price: $75.95 per adult admission

Address: 3275 Hwy 7 Unit 2, Markham, ON

Go Place Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

