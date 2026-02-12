A total lunar eclipse will turn the moon red across Canada and these places get the best view

This is a blood moon eclipse!

moon partially red during a lunar eclipse

Moon during a lunar eclipse.

Benjamin Voros | Unsplash
Senior Writer

A total lunar eclipse is happening across Canada, and the moon will turn red!

Some parts of the country will have a better view of the blood moon, so here's what you need to know.

On Tuesday, March 3, the entire country will see some or all of this total lunar eclipse as the moon aligns with the sun and the Earth.

Depending on where you are in Canada, the moon will be red for almost an hour during the full phase.

These are the phases of a total lunar eclipse:

  • penumbral — the penumbral part of Earth's shadow starts moving over the moon
  • partial — Earth's umbra starts covering the moon, and the eclipse becomes more visible
  • full — Earth's umbra completely covers the moon, and the moon looks red

Only the penumbral and partial phases will be visible in Atlantic Canada before the moon sets, except for western parts of New Brunswick, including Campbellton and Edmunston.

From Quebec to B.C., all or most of the eclipse, including the blood moon portion, will be visible before moonset.

B.C., Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Yukon are some of the best places in the world to see the total lunar eclipse.

The entire eclipse will be visible from start to end in Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Kamloops, Prince George, Cranbrook, Whitehorse, Yellowknife, Grande Prairie, Banff, Jasper, and more places.

Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Portage la Prairie, Winnipeg, Churchill, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins, Tobermory, Sarnia, Windsor and nearby areas will see most of the eclipse.

Moonset is after the full phase of the eclipse but before the end of the other phases in those parts of the country.

Southern and eastern parts of Ontario will see the moon turn red, but the moon dips below the horizon before the end of the full phase.

That includes Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Kitchener, London, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Barrie, Peterborough, Oshawa, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa and nearby areas.

Montreal and Quebec City will also see the blood moon, but moonset is during the full phase of the eclipse.

The full phase of this total lunar eclipse begins on March 3 at 3:04 a.m. in Vancouver, 4:04 a.m. in Calgary and Edmonton, 5:04 a.m. in Regina and Winnipeg, and 6:04 a.m. in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City.

You don't need any special equipment to see a total lunar eclipse. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to look at with the naked eye.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

lunar eclipse
Canada News
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Northern lights are plunging across Canada and some spots could see a 'more intense' aurora

The aurora could even be visible in southern Ontario!

Northern lights could be seen across Canada this weekend, including southern Ontario

You don't need special equipment to see the aurora!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 10 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you matched the numbers!

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this Ontario town with cozy shops and waterfalls

It's surrounded by beautiful scenery.

The beautiful Ontario town with river views and cozy shops was named among the best in Canada

It's known as "Canada's version" of Stars Hollow.

Costco is hiring for jobs that pay $20 to $25 an hour and some don't require any experience

Positions are available at a new unique warehouse that's opening in Canada soon.

Canada is planning a one-time grocery benefit but these tax-free items always save you money

An increase to the GST/HST credit is also in the works.

Gordon Ramsay visited a Toronto cafe and here's what the iconic chef ordered

He called the barista "a true gentleman."

These CBSA jobs pay up to $101,000 and you don't need a degree or experience

You also get a salary when you're just a trainee!

This Ontario spot has a stunning waterfall and hidden sandy beaches with 'emerald waters'

It's a gorgeous place to explore.