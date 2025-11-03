November's full moon is a supermoon and here's when you can see it in Canada
Eyes to the skies this week! 🌕
The full moon in November is a supermoon, and you can see it rise in the sky across Canada.
It's actually the "closest and brightest" one of the year!
November's full moon will orbit closer to Earth than any other full moon in 2025.
When it reaches its nearest point to our planet, the moon will be just 356,980 kilometres away from Earth.
This month's full moon reaches peak illumination at 8:19 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 5, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
It will be below the horizon at that time, but you can still see it look full on the nights of November 4 and November 5.
Also, EarthSky noted that this is the "closest and brightest" supermoon of the year.
The moon won't appear any bigger than usual when it's up in the sky, but you will be able to notice that it's brighter.
When the moon rises over the horizon around sunset, it can look like it's larger with an orange hue.
But that doesn't mean the moon is any closer to the Earth or that it has changed colour.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, this is known as a "moon illusion."
November's full moon is also known as the Beaver Moon, which has roots in Indigenous, colonial American and European folklore.
That's because this is the time of year when beavers start to take shelter for the winter ahead, and when beavers were trapped for their pelts during the fur trade in North America.
The next full moon in December will also be a supermoon, but it won't be as close as November's supermoon.
