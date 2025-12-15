Ontario has a mini Niagara Falls with fewer crowds and breathtaking winter views
It's a magical spot to explore.
Niagara Falls is an iconic Ontario destination, drawing large crowds year-round with its impressive views. The province is also home to another, lesser-known cascade, and it's worth a road trip.
This hidden gem is especially magical during the winter months, when the icy formations and quiet trails make it feel like a storybook scene.
Located in the heart of Grey County near Owen Sound, the waterfall tumbles over limestone cliffs into a serene gorge, surrounded by beautiful forested trails.
You can enjoy a calm, less-crowded experience as you wander along the trails and take in the Narnia-esque views.
The destination
Inglis Falls is a picturesque natural wonder within Inglis Falls Conservation Area, just a short drive from Owen Sound.
According to the website, it's known as "the best waterfall in the area" and is also the region's most-visited. It isn’t Niagara Falls, but its towering cascade and majestic gorge give it the feel of a mini version of the famous attraction.
Standing at 18 metres, the waterfall is smaller than Niagara Falls, but its rugged cliffs and surrounding scenery make it just as majestic. The water flows from the Sydenham River, which has carved a stunning gorge into the limestone rock over thousands of years.
During the winter, the snow-covered landscape and shimmering icicles add an extra layer of enchantment to the scene, making it a beautiful spot for a cold-weather outing.
Things to do
One of the best things to do at Inglis Falls is to explore the network of trails that wind through the conservation area. The main trail leads to a viewing platform where you can see the waterfall in full view, while side trails offer peaceful forest paths and scenic river views.
The trails are particularly beautiful in winter, when snow blankets the forest floor, and the waterfall freezes into icy formations.
You can also check out the other two waterfalls in the region: Jones Falls and Indian Falls. The County offers a self-guided waterfall tour that leads to several cascades, each with its own unique beauty.
Once you've finished exploring, you can head to the quaint city of Owen Sound, which offers local shops and cozy cafes to warm up in.
How to get there
Inglis Falls Conservation Area is located just off Grey Road 18, about 10 minutes south of Owen Sound.
Parking is available at the main lot near the trailheads, making it easy to start exploring the waterfalls and surrounding trails right away.
If you're not up for a long hike, you can access the falls directly from the parking lot.
Cost
Day-use fees are available through Grey Sauble Conservation, with a Daily Vehicle Permit costing $10.
Whether you're stopping by for a few hours to wander the trails or spending a whole day enjoying the scenery, Inglis Falls offers a magical outdoor escape without the crowds, perfect for a winter adventure or a peaceful nature getaway.
Inglis Falls Conservation Area
Price: $10 for daily parking pass
Address: 237785 Inglis Falls Rd., Owen Sound, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.