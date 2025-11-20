Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Niagara has a 107-year-old shipwreck lodged above the Falls and it just moved

"History is in the making."

A shipwreck. Right: A waterfall.

The Iron Scow in Niagara. Right: Niagara Falls.

Courtesy of Niagara Parks, Helen Filatova | Dreamstime
Lead Writer, Travel

A Niagara landmark that's stood for more than a century looks a little different today.

On November 19, Niagara Parks reported that "history is in the making" as the Iron Scow, a 107-year-old shipwreck lodged above Niagara Falls, shifted downstream slightly.

According to Niagara Parks, the ship's bow broke loose and moved about 10 feet downstream before coming to rest on bedrock.

The ship, which became stuck in the Niagara River in 1918 during a daring rescue mission, last moved in 2022 when icy conditions caused damage and displacement.

The Iron Scow in 2018. The Iron Scow in 2018.Courtesy of Niagara Parks

On Halloween night in 2019, severe weather pushed the scow from the spot where it had remained for over 100 years, shifting it significantly closer to the brink of the falls. The news of the scow's movement drew national and international attention for days.

Despite yesterday's shift, the wreck is not expected to be swept over the Falls.

"Experts expect that small pieces will erode over time until the wreck eventually disappears," Niagara Parks told Narcity.

The Iron Scow in 2025. The Iron Scow in 2025.Courtesy of Niagara Parks

Some fragments may break off and travel downstream, similar to logs or debris, posing no safety concerns.

Portions of the scow are still visible, but there's no timeline for when the rest will erode, as this depends on climate and weather conditions.

The Iron Scow in 2018. The Iron Scow in 2018.Courtesy of Niagara Parks

"Originally stranded during a daring rescue mission in 1918, this abandoned scow has stood for over a century as a powerful symbol of Niagara's history and natural force," Niagara Parks said in an Instagram post yesterday.

Niagara Parks website

Canada News
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

