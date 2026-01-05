Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This lakeside town with storybook streets and cafes is one of Ontario's 'best' spots to live

Pack your bags!

A hand holding a coffee. Right: A person standing on a snowy street.

A small town in Ontario.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity, @alyannaconcepcion | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Ontario is full of dreamy spots to call home, but this waterfront town might just be one of the best.

With sparkling shores, charming streets, and a laid-back lifestyle, it's a beautiful spot to settle down and enjoy small-town life.

Whether you’re grabbing coffee downtown, going for a walk along the trails, or discovering local restaurants and art spots, this town has plenty to keep you busy.

According to readers, this little town is one of the best places to live in the province, offering a balance of nature, community, and everyday conveniences.

Collingwood is a harbourfront community situated along the shores of Georgian Bay, renowned for its stunning landscapes and old-world charm.

The downtown core is lined with heritage buildings straight out of a storybook and is home to more than 30 restaurants, 60 boutique shops, spas, and more.

From clothing and jewellery to home decor and gifts, you’ll find everything you need within walking distance.

It also boasts cozy cafes, breweries, and elegant dining spots scattered throughout town where you can enjoy a lunch or evening out.

Collingwood is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, offering over 60 kilometres of recreational trails. Whether you're cycling, hiking, or just going for a peaceful walk, there's no shortage of ways to get outside and explore.

The marina and harbour are a highlight, with stunning water views framed by leafy paths, gardens, and plenty of spots to stroll or relax.

The town boasts a strong sense of community, thanks to year-round festivals, concerts, theatre shows, and community celebrations.

It’s also just minutes away from Blue Mountain Village, a four-season destination offering endless attractions, shops, restaurants, and activities.

During the winter, Blue Mountain Village transforms into a dazzling snow-filled wonderland with glittering lights, warm cups of cocoa, skiing, skating, snow tubing, and more.

When the weather warms up, you can head to Wasaga Beach, the world's longest freshwater beach, which is just a road trip away, offering soft white sand and sparkling views.

According to Keleher + Co., Collingwood and the Blue Mountains are "considered one of the best places to live in Ontario, offering great schools, top-rated healthcare, boutique shopping, and an ever-growing culinary scene — all within a community that still values connection and neighbourly spirit."

RE/MAX highlights Collingwood's lakefront properties, family-friendly feel, educational excellence, and proximity to major cities as key reasons why it's one of Ontario's most desirable places to live.

And when it comes to housing, Collingwood is still more affordable than the big city. According to Zolo, the median cost of a home in Collingwood in November 2025 is $778,408, compared to $1,079,471 in Toronto.

With its mix of natural beauty, vibrant community life, and small-town charm, it's easy to see why Collingwood stands out as one of Ontario’s best places to live.

Collingwood Downtown Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

