This lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is one of Ontario's 'most beautiful' spots to live

It looks like a scene from a Hallmark film.

A street with leaves on it. Right: A person holding a pumpkin.

A small town in Ontario.

@portperrybia | Instagram, @sincerely.sammy | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to move too far from Toronto to find quaint streets, Victorian-era architecture, and small-town charm.

This quaint village, located just an hour away from the city, is straight out of a Hallmark film, and readers say it's one of the most beautiful places to live in the province.

Offering sparkling lake views, cozy cafes, and cute local shops, it's an idyllic spot to escape the bustle of city life.

On Facebook, we asked Narcity readers what they think are the most beautiful Ontario towns to live in, and this quaint village near Toronto was one of the places mentioned.

Port Perry is a charming gem perched along the shores of Lake Scugog.

It's known for its old-world architecture and storybook streets, which are lined with boutiques, cafes, eateries and more.

The town is especially beautiful during the autumn months, when the surrounding trees burst into colour and the storefronts transform with fall decor.

You can pop into the cozy bookshops and warm cafes where you'll find pumpkin spice lattes and sweet treats.

It doesn't just look like a town from a Hallmark movie — it actually is one. The village was featured in the Hallmark film Home for Harvest, so you'll feel like the main character as you wander its charming streets.

Palmer Park is a picturesque spot for a stroll, offering lake views, grassy areas, and a gazebo that's straight out of Stars Hollow.

The town is also home to attractions like the Scugog Shores Museum, Old Flame Brewing Co., and Willowtree Farm.

From early May to Thanksgiving, you can enjoy the Port Perry Lakefront Farmers' Market, situated on the shores of Lake Scugog beside one of the oldest grain mills in Canada.

Here you'll find coffee, pastries, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, unique gifts, and more.

Beyond its postcard-perfect looks, Port Perry offers a vibrant community spirit and plenty of things to do year-round.

The historic Town Hall 1873 hosts live theatre productions and musical performances, adding a cultural flair to the small-town experience.

During the warmer months, the town comes alive with events like dragon boat races, car shows, and outdoor concerts by the lake.

In the winter, the area transforms into a cozy snow-dusted gem. Locals and visitors can lace up their skates at the Palmer Park ice rink or stroll through the town's twinkling holiday light displays.

The festive charm, complete with decorated shop windows and holiday markets, makes Port Perry look like a scene from a holiday card.

Nature lovers can explore the nearby trails, such as the Port Perry Waterfront Trail System and Durham Regional Forest, which offer peaceful routes for hiking, biking, and soaking up views.

Foodies can pop by the local bakeries for freshly baked pies or artisanal chocolates.

Don't skip Hank's Pastries — this cozy bakery is famous for its apple fritters. And if you're craving something sweet, swing by The Nutty Chocolatier, a cute little candy shop that feels straight out of the 1950s.

According to the Shawn Lepp Group, Port Perry "has become a magnet for individuals and families looking for a blend of natural beauty, small-town charm, and modern conveniences."

Factors like the town's scenic charm, strong community spirit, and education and healthcare make it a desirable spot to call home.

Living in Port Perry doesn't come cheap. According to Zolo, the average home price in October 2025 is $1,182,625 — making it slightly pricier than Toronto's $1,129,720.

With old-world charm, community events, sparkling lake views and picturesque streets, it's no surprise readers say Port Perry is one of Ontario's most beautiful small towns to live in.

Port Perry BIA website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

