This charming small town 1 hour from Toronto is one of Canada's 'best' spots to live
It's a cozy autumn gem.
You don't have to move too far from the city to enjoy some small-town charm. This town near Toronto is brimming with cute shops, cozy cafes, and storybook streets, making it a beautiful spot to call home.
You can spend your days dipping into the local boutiques, enjoying the scenic trails, and sipping drinks in warm coffee shops at this quaint spot.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to name the best small towns to live in Canada, and this Ontario village near Toronto was one of the destinations mentioned.
Orangeville is a picturesque small town located about an hour away from the city.
Readers say it's one of the top spots to live in the country, offering a laid-back lifestyle and historic charm.
According to the town's tourism website, "you'll find historic streetscapes and lush landscapes that set the scene for first-rate culinary offerings and surprising moments of creativity."
The historic main street is lined with local boutiques, cafes and eateries that are straight out of a Hallmark film.
You can also enjoy a range of attractions in the area, including theatre performances, museums, and art galleries.
Orangeville is even prettier during the fall months, when the streets are scattered with leaves and cozy autumn decor.
You can find some stunning fall hikes throughout the area, such as Island Lake Conservation Area, where you can wander across leafy boardwalks and shimmering water.
According to Frank Leo & Associates, Orangeville is a "very well-developed, modern town that has all the essentials that people need," as well as "an ideal place for people who want the small-town lifestyle but can't afford to sacrifice access to the GTA."
Zolo reports that the average house price in Orangeville in September 2025 was $772,940, making it a more affordable option than Toronto, which had an average house price of $1,120,097.
If you're dreaming of small-town charm without being too far from the city, readers say this quaint community is one of Canada's best spots to live.
