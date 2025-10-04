Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This charming small town 1 hour from Toronto is one of Canada's 'best' spots to live

It's a cozy autumn gem.

A small town during the fall. Right: A person sitting on a patio with food.

A small town near Toronto.

Orangeville Tourism | Facebook, @somedaydiaries | Instagram,
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to move too far from the city to enjoy some small-town charm. This town near Toronto is brimming with cute shops, cozy cafes, and storybook streets, making it a beautiful spot to call home.

You can spend your days dipping into the local boutiques, enjoying the scenic trails, and sipping drinks in warm coffee shops at this quaint spot.

On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to name the best small towns to live in Canada, and this Ontario village near Toronto was one of the destinations mentioned.

Orangeville is a picturesque small town located about an hour away from the city.

Readers say it's one of the top spots to live in the country, offering a laid-back lifestyle and historic charm.

According to the town's tourism website, "you'll find historic streetscapes and lush landscapes that set the scene for first-rate culinary offerings and surprising moments of creativity."

The historic main street is lined with local boutiques, cafes and eateries that are straight out of a Hallmark film.

You can also enjoy a range of attractions in the area, including theatre performances, museums, and art galleries.

Orangeville is even prettier during the fall months, when the streets are scattered with leaves and cozy autumn decor.

You can find some stunning fall hikes throughout the area, such as Island Lake Conservation Area, where you can wander across leafy boardwalks and shimmering water.

According to Frank Leo & Associates, Orangeville is a "very well-developed, modern town that has all the essentials that people need," as well as "an ideal place for people who want the small-town lifestyle but can't afford to sacrifice access to the GTA."

Zolo reports that the average house price in Orangeville in September 2025 was $772,940, making it a more affordable option than Toronto, which had an average house price of $1,120,097.

If you're dreaming of small-town charm without being too far from the city, readers say this quaint community is one of Canada's best spots to live.

Love, Orangeville website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
best places to live in ontariosmall towns near torontosmall towns in ontariobest places to live in canada
TravelCanada

Explore this list   👀

    • Madeline Forsyth

      Lead Writer

      Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

    This enchanting Ontario town with European vibes is one of Canada's 'best' spots to live

    It's like a little slice of Scotland.

    This small town near Toronto with a 'Hollywood twist' is one of Ontario's best spots to live

    "It's like living in a movie set."

    This charming small town 1 hour from Toronto was named among Canada's best spots to live

    It has sandy beaches and old-world charm.

    These 10 beautiful small towns in Ontario are among Canada's 'best' places to live

    From dreamy beach towns to old-world villages.

    Some Canadians travelling to the US now have to pay a new $350 'integrity fee'

    A family of four could now owe over $2,400 — just to enter the country. 🫣

    Canadian workers can get up to $730 from this CRA benefit payment in October 2025

    Don't miss the last payment of the year next week! 💸

    These Government of Canada jobs will pay you up to $110,000 if you know a foreign language

    You'll use your foreign language skills to help protect Canada's national security.

    These Canadian universities have free courses and here's what you can take online

    You don't need to be a student to take classes on marketing, coding, astronomy and more.

    Toronto's most expensive home for sale is this $50M mansion that looks like a French palace

    It has 17 bathrooms! 🤯

    Government jobs in Canada pay more than private ones and the gap is even bigger than you think

    The perks are better too — and it's all funded by your tax dollars. 💵

    Amazon is hiring for seasonal jobs during the holidays and you could make over $20 an hour

    More than 7,000 jobs will be available across Canada. 📦

    We compared prices of 12 items at Ontario grocery stores to find the cheapest products

    One store is clearly the winner! 👀