This Ontario park with a 40 km sandspit and velvety shores is one of Canada's best hidden gems
It's a little slice of paradise.
Beach days and warm weekend escapes might seem far away, but you don't have to wait until summer to start dreaming.
This Ontario park is home to beautiful sandy shores, and readers say it's one of Canada's best hidden gems.
Located just a few hours from Toronto, the majestic park is a dreamy spot to spend a summer day, offering a stretching sandspit, sparkling waves, and velvety beaches.
Its natural landscape is so unique that it's been recognized as a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, so it's worth checking out.
Long Point Provincial Park is a hidden gem located in Port Rowan, about 2.5 hours from Toronto. Established more than a century ago, the park is one of the oldest in the province, ranking fourth overall.
You can wander along the powdery sand shores and take a dip in the crystal water for a dreamy summer escape.
One of the park's unique features is its 40-kilometre sandspit, with more than two kilometres of shoreline where you can swim and relax.
Visitors can access day-use beaches in both the New Park area and at Cottonwood Campground in the Old Park, with additional spacious stretches of sand near Monarch's Rest and Turtle Dunes Campground.
Beyond beach time, the park offers 253 campsites and opportunities for birdwatching and cycling throughout the area.
You can also spend some time exploring the cute village of Port Rowan, where you'll find quaint local shops and a picturesque harbour.
If you're already dreaming about long summer days on the beach, save this locally-loved hidden gem for a warmer-weather getaway.
Long Point Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for a daily vehicle permit
When: April 3, 2026, to January 3, 2027, for day use
Address: 350 Erie Blvd., Port Rowan, ON
