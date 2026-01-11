This Ontario park with a 40 km sandspit and velvety shores is one of Canada's best hidden gems

It's a little slice of paradise.

Beach days and warm weekend escapes might seem far away, but you don't have to wait until summer to start dreaming.

This Ontario park is home to beautiful sandy shores, and readers say it's one of Canada's best hidden gems.

Located just a few hours from Toronto, the majestic park is a dreamy spot to spend a summer day, offering a stretching sandspit, sparkling waves, and velvety beaches.

Its natural landscape is so unique that it's been recognized as a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, so it's worth checking out.

Long Point Provincial Park is a hidden gem located in Port Rowan, about 2.5 hours from Toronto. Established more than a century ago, the park is one of the oldest in the province, ranking fourth overall.

You can wander along the powdery sand shores and take a dip in the crystal water for a dreamy summer escape.

One of the park's unique features is its 40-kilometre sandspit, with more than two kilometres of shoreline where you can swim and relax.

Visitors can access day-use beaches in both the New Park area and at Cottonwood Campground in the Old Park, with additional spacious stretches of sand near Monarch's Rest and Turtle Dunes Campground.

Beyond beach time, the park offers 253 campsites and opportunities for birdwatching and cycling throughout the area.

You can also spend some time exploring the cute village of Port Rowan, where you'll find quaint local shops and a picturesque harbour.

If you're already dreaming about long summer days on the beach, save this locally-loved hidden gem for a warmer-weather getaway.

Long Point Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for a daily vehicle permit

When: April 3, 2026, to January 3, 2027, for day use

Address: 350 Erie Blvd., Port Rowan, ON

Ontario Parks Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

