This Ontario Park Has A 40-Km Sandspit With Silky Smooth Shores & Warm Water Beaches
It's a road trip from Toronto.
There's a summer oasis tucked away in this Ontario provincial park, and it's an idyllic summer road trip. Long Point Provincial Park is filled with sandy shores, scenery, and beaches, so put on some sunscreen and spend a day lost in nature.
The park is located in Port Rowan, a few hours from Toronto. Established in 1921, it's actually the fourth oldest provincial park in Ontario.
You can discover a 40-kilometre sandspit with sandy shores and blue water. The area is home to several beaches, and the day-use ones are located in New Park and Cottonwood Campground in the Old Park. They boast over two kilometres "soft sand" and "warm water," so you can enjoying swimming and lounging on the shore.
The park has 253 camp sites so you can spend an evening or more lost in nature. It's also one of the top bird watching spots in North America, and you can see over 300 different species of song birds and waterfowl during the spring and autumn seasons.The sheltered marsh in Long Point Bay is a beautiful place to canoe as well as fish.
If you're looking for more adventures in the area, you can take a paddle down Big Creek, which is known as the "Canadian Amazon" due to the lush surroundings and vine-covered trees.
This isn't the only provincial park with soft sandy shores. Pancake Bay Provincial Park has "Caribbean blue" waters, and North Beach Provincial Park has a white sand bar with gorgeous swimming spots.
Long Point Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 350 Erie Blvd., Port Rowan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy sandy shores and warm water at this provincial park.
Accessibility: Mats for wheelchair accessibility to the beach.
