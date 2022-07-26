This Dreamy Sandbar Near Toronto Has Powdery White Shores & Crystal Clear Water
If you're planning a day trip to the beach, this stunning oasis outside Toronto might be worth a visit. North Beach Provincial Park boasts sandy white shores, bright blue water, and Caribbean vibes, and it's just a few hours away from the city.
Located in Consecon, the beach is a lesser-known neighbour to the popular Sandbanks Provincial Park. It is actually called a "sandbar" and boasts 1,200 metres of white sandy shores facing Lake Ontario. You'll find another 800 metres of beachfront along North Bay.
The area is ideal for a relaxing swim as the sand drops off gradually into the crystal-clear waters. You'll be surrounded by soft, light sand and bright blue lake water that will whisk you away to the tropics.
The powdery sandbar is the perfect spot for a summer stroll or a picnic in the sun. There's also a small canteen where you can find park souvenirs, fast food, and beverages. You can even boat off the shores of the beach.
If you're looking for a bigger beach day, you can head to the nearby Sandbanks Provincial Park. This stunning spot is home to the world's largest bay mouth barrier dune formation with a 12-kilometre stretch of rolling sand hills. It features three beaches where you can spend the day enjoying the soft shores and taking a dip in the blue water.
You can purchase your vehicle permit in advance for both parks online, and it's recommended to make a reservation before heading to the areas.
North Beach Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
When: Until October 2, 2022
Address: 440 North Beach Rd., Consecon, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy soft shores and clear water at this gorgeous sandbar.
