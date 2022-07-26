NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Dreamy Sandbar Near Toronto Has Powdery White Shores & Crystal Clear Water

It's a road trip from Toronto.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Clear water with waves. Right: Woman sitting on a sand dune.

@denisse_bar | Instagram, @danykalavoie | Instagram

If you're planning a day trip to the beach, this stunning oasis outside Toronto might be worth a visit. North Beach Provincial Park boasts sandy white shores, bright blue water, and Caribbean vibes, and it's just a few hours away from the city.

Located in Consecon, the beach is a lesser-known neighbour to the popular Sandbanks Provincial Park. It is actually called a "sandbar" and boasts 1,200 metres of white sandy shores facing Lake Ontario. You'll find another 800 metres of beachfront along North Bay.

The area is ideal for a relaxing swim as the sand drops off gradually into the crystal-clear waters. You'll be surrounded by soft, light sand and bright blue lake water that will whisk you away to the tropics.

The powdery sandbar is the perfect spot for a summer stroll or a picnic in the sun. There's also a small canteen where you can find park souvenirs, fast food, and beverages. You can even boat off the shores of the beach.

If you're looking for a bigger beach day, you can head to the nearby Sandbanks Provincial Park. This stunning spot is home to the world's largest bay mouth barrier dune formation with a 12-kilometre stretch of rolling sand hills. It features three beaches where you can spend the day enjoying the soft shores and taking a dip in the blue water.

You can purchase your vehicle permit in advance for both parks online, and it's recommended to make a reservation before heading to the areas.

North Beach Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

When: Until October 2, 2022

Address: 440 North Beach Rd., Consecon, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy soft shores and clear water at this gorgeous sandbar.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

