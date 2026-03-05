This beautiful lakeside city under 1 hour from Toronto was named among Canada's most liveable
It has dreamy gardens and quaint shops.
If you're thinking about relocating but don't want to go too far from Toronto, this Ontario city could be worth considering. Perched on the shores of a sparkling lake, it blends everyday conveniences with a calmer pace of life, making it an idyllic spot to live without giving up access to big-city jobs and amenities.
With a mix of local businesses, green spaces, and unique attractions, it's a dreamy place to call home.
The city was recently featured in The Globe and Mail's ranking of Canada's Most Liveable Cities. The list was created to "help Canadians identify communities where they can flourish based on their individual circumstances," highlighting places that offer a strong quality of life across a range of factors.
The ranking analyzed 454 communities across Canada using 58 indicators across 10 categories, such as transportation, access to services, and housing.
This Ontario city placed 18th on the list and is located under an hour from Toronto.
Burlington, Ontario, is a picturesque destination on the shores of Lake Ontario between Toronto and Niagara Falls.
The city is known for the world-renowned Royal Botanical Gardens, the scenic Niagara Escarpment, and an accessible waterfront.
It's a great place to live if you love spending time outdoors. Burlington boasts over 1,400 hectares of parkland, including Spencer Smith Park, Mount Nemo, and Brant Street Pier, plus more than 80 kilometres of beautiful multi-use trails.
You can spend your days exploring the Royal Botanical Gardens, which spans 130 acres of cultivated gardens and includes 27 kilometres of trails.
The downtown is dotted with local shops and cafes, offering small-town vibes without feeling disconnected from city conveniences.
For a bit of European flair, Village Square is worth exploring. Its cobblestone streets, small shops, and iconic red telephone booth give the area a distinctly London-like feel.
The city has a wide selection of restaurants, cafes, ice cream shops, and bars to suit every taste. It's also home to The Pearle Hotel & Spa Toronto and easily reached by VIA Rail or GO Transit.
According to Tourism Burlington, the city offers "the best of both worlds—scenic waterfront living, vibrant neighbourhoods, and easy access to Toronto and Niagara, making it the perfect place to call home."
"Strategically located in the Greater Toronto Area, Burlington offers a quality of life that is second to none with great schools, shopping, dining, recreational facilities, parkland, festivals, and nightlife all available within the city."
Real estate in this city doesn't come cheap. According to Zolo, the average house price in Burlington in February 2026 is $1,088,263.
If you're looking for a balance of city conveniences and outdoor escapes, Burlington might be worth a closer look.
