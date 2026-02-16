This small town with dreamy lakes is one of Ontario's 'best' and 'most affordable' staycations
Pack your bags!
You don't have to blow your budget to enjoy a getaway. This dreamy small town is just a road trip from Toronto, and readers say it's one of Ontario's best and most affordable staycation spots.
With shimmering lake views, cottage country charm, and quaint streets, it's a beautiful spot for a warm-weather getaway.
We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page to share the best and most affordable vacation destinations in Ontario, and this cozy town was one of the spots mentioned.
Bobcaygeon is a charming gem tucked between two scenic Kawartha lakes, Sturgeon and Pigeon.
Situated just an hour and a half from Toronto, it's a beautiful destination for a relaxing weekend getaway or longer escape. You can spend some time strolling through downtown Bobcaygeon, where you'll find boutique shops, cozy cafes, local art galleries and more.
The iconic Kawartha Dairy is a must-visit for a classic ice cream cone, and you can also grab a cone from Bigley's Sweet Treats or enjoy a meal at one of the waterfront restaurants along the canal.
If you love getting outside, Bobcaygeon and the surrounding region won't disappoint. Paddle along the Trent-Severn Waterway, hike the trails at Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park, or explore the scenic waterfront paths, all perfect ways to soak up the area's natural beauty.
For a more relaxed experience, you can wander along the Trent-Severn Waterway or visit nearby Lock 32 for a bit of local history.
Other highlights of the region include the Kawartha Settler's Village and Bobcaygeon Farmers' Market.
From cottages and Airbnbs to resorts and inns, the Bobcaygeon area has accommodations to fit every budget.
If you're planning a staycation this year, readers say Bobcaygeon is the place to go.
