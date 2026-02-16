This small town with dreamy lakes is one of Ontario's 'best' and 'most affordable' staycations

Pack your bags!

A person standing outside an ice cream shop. Right: A person sitting at a patio.

A small town in Ontario.

@josee_gallo_homes | Instagram, @cakebythelake_kl | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to blow your budget to enjoy a getaway. This dreamy small town is just a road trip from Toronto, and readers say it's one of Ontario's best and most affordable staycation spots.

With shimmering lake views, cottage country charm, and quaint streets, it's a beautiful spot for a warm-weather getaway.

We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page to share the best and most affordable vacation destinations in Ontario, and this cozy town was one of the spots mentioned.

Bobcaygeon is a charming gem tucked between two scenic Kawartha lakes, Sturgeon and Pigeon.

Situated just an hour and a half from Toronto, it's a beautiful destination for a relaxing weekend getaway or longer escape. You can spend some time strolling through downtown Bobcaygeon, where you'll find boutique shops, cozy cafes, local art galleries and more.

The iconic Kawartha Dairy is a must-visit for a classic ice cream cone, and you can also grab a cone from Bigley's Sweet Treats or enjoy a meal at one of the waterfront restaurants along the canal.

If you love getting outside, Bobcaygeon and the surrounding region won't disappoint. Paddle along the Trent-Severn Waterway, hike the trails at Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park, or explore the scenic waterfront paths, all perfect ways to soak up the area's natural beauty.

For a more relaxed experience, you can wander along the Trent-Severn Waterway or visit nearby Lock 32 for a bit of local history.
Other highlights of the region include the Kawartha Settler's Village and Bobcaygeon Farmers' Market.

From cottages and Airbnbs to resorts and inns, the Bobcaygeon area has accommodations to fit every budget.

If you're planning a staycation this year, readers say Bobcaygeon is the place to go.

Visit Bobcaygeon Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
ontario getaways kawartha lakes ontario travel ontario staycation
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

This beautiful lakeside city in Ontario is like a mini trip to Europe, according to readers

Time to plan a staycation!

This 1.3 km trail near Toronto takes you straight through a majestic canyon

It's a magical spot to explore.

This dreamy city near Ontario is one of the world's most affordable and romantic getaways

It's a "European escape without the price tag."

8 beautiful vacation spots in Ontario that aren't Niagara Falls

There are so many beautiful places to visit in the province!