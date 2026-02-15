This 1.3 km trail near Toronto takes you straight through a majestic canyon

This stunning trail near Toronto takes you right through a majestic canyon. It's a magical spot for a hike, offering towering views, woodland paths, and natural wonders waiting to be discovered.

You can enjoy fresh air, gorgeous scenery, and a serene atmosphere without venturing too far from the city.

Mono Cliffs Provincial Park is a beautiful natural area located in Shelburne, about 1.5 hours from Toronto.

The park boasts stunning views, hidden ponds, and scenic trails, including one that winds straight through the heart of a canyon.

The Spillway Trail is a 1.3-kilometre path that takes you through a towering, rocky canyon, giving you breathtaking views at every turn.

Another must-visit route is the Cliff-Top Side Trail, where 30-metre-high cliffs open up to sweeping, picture-perfect panoramas.

During the winter, you can enjoy frosty views, skiing, and snowshoeing, but the trails are not maintained, so the park asks visitors to "use caution."

Summer brings lush greenery and sunlit strolls, while fall transforms the park into a tapestry of red and gold.

Ontario Parks notes that visiting from November through April is ideal, allowing visitors to enjoy the tranquillity of nature without the usual crowds.

Before visiting, be sure to get a daily vehicle permit. These can be purchased online or by phone.

With its stunning trails and beautiful scenery, Mono Cliffs Provincial Park is a majestic spot to stretch your legs.

Mono Cliffs Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + daily vehicle permit

Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON

Mono Cliffs Provincial Park Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

