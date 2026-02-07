This stunning Toronto park is 22 times bigger than Central Park and it's a winter wonderland

You don't have to go far from the city to feel like you've stepped into Narnia. This gorgeous Toronto park is a winter wonderland with shimmering trails, snow-dusted trees, and more.

You can spend a crisp winter afternoon wandering along the scenic paths, gazing across beautiful lookouts, and snapping some gorgeous photos at this dreamy spot.

Rouge National Urban Park, stretching across Toronto, Markham, Pickering, and Uxbridge, is a natural oasis in the city.

At over 19 square miles, it's 22 times larger than Central Park, and is perfect for winter strolls through snow-capped forests.

Here you'll find peaceful woodlands, frosty rivers and sweeping valley lookouts, which become even more magical when blanketed with snow.

There are several trails to explore, ranging from 15 minutes to 4 hours long. Highlights include:

  • The Northeast Trail: This 4-hour hike takes you through marshland and farm fields, and has seven boardwalks with a pergola gazing over a marsh.
  • The Central Trail: A 4-hour trek that winds through long hedgerows, with views of both agricultural and urban landscapes. The trail takes you along the Katabokokonk Creek and then the Little Rouge Creek.
  • Glen Eagles Vista Trail: This 15 to 30-minute hike is great for a short stroll and offers stunning views of the Rouge River and Little Rouge Creek, as well as geologically significant bluffs.

You can check out the full list of trails on the park's website.

The park also offers free guided walks, including fitness experiences, trivia hikes, and more.

In addition to hiking, Rouge Park offers seasonal activities such as paddling, birdwatching, and more, making it a beautiful spot to get outdoors and enjoy nature without going too far from Toronto.

It's a good idea to check the website for important notices before heading out, as some trails or parking areas may be closed.

Another highlight of the area is that admission is free.

If you're looking for a dreamy spot to stretch your legs this winter, Rouge National Urban Park is just a short drive away.

Rouge National Urban Park

Price: Free

Address: Multiple entry points

Parks Canada Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

