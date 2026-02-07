This all-inclusive train trip from Toronto takes you to stunning mountains and sapphire lakes
No plane ticket needed.
You don't need to get on a flight to experience breathtaking mountains, azure lakes, and magnificent waterfalls. This all-inclusive train journey from Toronto winds through some of the country's most picturesque landscapes.
VIA Rail offers a range of vacation packages that transport you to breathtaking destinations across Canada.
One option is the Great Canadian Adventure, a seven-day tour from Toronto to Vancouver that blends train and coach travel, organized by Key West Travel & Tours.
The trip departs from Toronto's Union Station, and you can "relish the mesmerizing views of rolling hills, river canyons, and picturesque farming communities from the comfort of the VIA Rail Skyline (dome) car," according to the website.
The route winds past the sparkling Great Lakes and stretches of golden prairie across Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
Once you reach Jasper, you can explore the stunning Maligne Canyon and its cascading waterfalls, then hop on a motor coach to travel the Icefields Parkway, famously called "one of the most beautiful highways in the world."
You'll also see iconic landmarks like Athabasca Falls and Peyto Lake.
The journey continues to Banff and Lake Louise, where towering Rockies, sparkling waterfalls, and scenic trails await. You can take in panoramic views with a ride up Sulphur Mountain on the gondola, then soak in the beauty of the surrounding wilderness.
The adventure wraps up on the seventh day in downtown Vancouver.
Along the way, you'll spend four days and three nights aboard VIA Rail in Sleeper Plus accommodations, complemented by three nights in specially selected hotels.
The package includes six breakfasts, two lunches, and two dinners, with optional excursions available for an extra fee.
The Great Canadian Adventure is available on select dates from May through September, with prices starting at $5,079 per person. According to the website, demand for Canadian vacations has been extremely high, so it's recommended to book your trip as early as possible.
VIA Rail also offers a variety of other all-inclusive train journeys across Canada, with fares beginning around $1307 per person.
Great Canadian Adventure
Price: $5,079 + per person
When: May to September, 2026
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.