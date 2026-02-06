Parks Canada is hiring for these jobs in Ontario and you can make almost $90,000
The positions are at a national park and a marine conservation area. 🌳🌊
There are Parks Canada jobs in Ontario at a national park and marine conservation area with towering cliffs, lush forests, historic shipwrecks and more.
You can make almost $90,000 with the positions.
If you're looking for work, Parks Canada is hiring resource management technicians and officers.
These jobs are part of the Resource Conservation team at Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Conservation Area in Ontario.
The national park and conservation are both located in Tobermory on the Saugeen Peninsula within the territory of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation Anishinabek.
As a Resource Management Technician, you'll assist with conservation projects, conduct field surveys, maintain monitoring equipment, and support habitat restoration and species-at-risk programs.
As a Resource Management Officer, you'll plan and coordinate resource management activities, analyze data, prepare technical reports, and advise on conservation strategies and environmental compliance.
These jobs are open to residents of Ontario.
Along with various education and experience requirements, you must have a valid Ontario Class G2 or G driver's license.
You need to be able to work and travel in different environments, including varied terrain, weather conditions, and occasionally remote or isolated locations, and use different modes of transportation.
This job also requires you to be able to work irregular hours, overtime, weekends and/or statutory holidays as needed.
If you get hired, you have to obtain certifications like WHMIS and First Aid/CPR, along with certifications for operating ground vehicles and motorized and non-motorized marine vessels.
The closing date for these Parks Canada jobs is February 12, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Resource Management Technician
Salary: $59,291 to $74,534
Company: Parks Canada
Location: Tobermory
Who Should Apply: You must have at least two years of post-secondary education in environmental or natural sciences, or a combination of education, training and experience in a related field.
It's also required that you have experience with:
- working in the field
- collecting data/samples from plants, animals, water or soil using a variety of scientific equipment
- using computer applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, R, databases, GIS, etc.) for collecting, entering and managing scientific data and report writing
Resource Management Officer
Salary: $65,216 to $81,985
Company: Parks Canada
Location: Tobermory
Who Should Apply: You must have at least two years of post-secondary education in environmental or natural sciences, or a combination of education, training and experience in a related field.
Also, you need experience with:
- working in the field
- collecting data/samples from plants, animals, water or soil using a variety of scientific equipment
- using computer applications for collecting, entering and managing scientific data and report writing
- supervising or leading students, staff, field crews and/or contractors
- contributing to the preparation of technical/scientific reports and manuscript drafts, presentations, website information, and public presentations
- building collaborative relationships and working effectively with partners, stakeholders, First Nations and Indigenous communities to support conservation
