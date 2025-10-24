Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

6 Parks Canada jobs that are being hired for now and pay close to or over $100,000

Job are in communications, economics, conservation and more work areas.

parks canada sign in jasper with mountains in the background

Parks Canada sign in Jasper.

Oasisamuel | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There are a few Parks Canada jobs being hired for right now that are high-paying.

You can make close to or more than $100,000 a year with these positions.

Parks Canada manages national parks, historic sites and conservation areas across the country.

There are positions in communications, economics, resource conservation and more work areas.

So, here's what you need to know about Parks Canada jobs that have salaries between $80,000 and $129,000.

Public Relations and Communications Officer

Salary: $80,860 to $87,376

Company: Parks Canada

Location: Jasper, AB

Who Should Apply: You need a degree from a college or university with specialization in communications, marketing, public relations, journalism or another relevant discipline.

Also, you must have experience in:

  • writing and editing communications products like news releases, newsletters, blogs, social media content, briefing notes, speeches and backgrounders
  • researching, developing and delivering communication strategies and plans related to public communications and media relations
  • providing strategic and operational communications and media relations advice to management
  • planning and coordinating logistics for special events like news conferences
  • working with and developing relationships with the media in Canada

You need knowledge of communication tools and techniques, Parks Canada mandates, and federal legislation, policies and guidelines governing communications.

The ability to communicate orally, in writing and with images or videos is required.

You must be willing to work overtime, shifts, weekends and/or statutory holidays.

Also, you must be able to work and travel in various terrains and weather conditions.

A valid Class 5 driver's license or its equivalent is required for this job.

The closing date is October 27, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Park/Site Manager

Salary: $113,185 to $129,417

Company: Parks Canada

Location: Sheshatshiu, NL

Who Should Apply: You need a university degree that's relevant to the position or a combination of education, training, and experience including traditional knowledge of Labrador Innu and Inuit cultures.

Also, you must have experience in:

  • managing multidisciplinary teams and financial, human and material resources
  • working with Indigenous organizations and various stakeholders
  • resolving complex issues, briefing senior management and managing priorities
  • collaborative relationships with boards, governments and community sectors

Knowledge of Government of Canada priorities and objectives for a renewed nation-to-nation, government-to-government relationship, including the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples;• Knowledge of Labrador Innu and Inuit cultures, society and economy.

A valid driver’s license is required for this job.

You must be willing to work irregular hours (including overtime, weekends and statutory holidays), work and travel in various terrains, weather conditions and isolated locations, and wear a Parks Canada uniform.

Also, you must be physically able to stand, walk, and hike for prolonged periods.

The closing date is October 26, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Socioeconomist

Salary: $110,871 to $128,584

Company: Parks Canada

Location: Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Cornwall, Ottawa, Gatineau, Montreal, Quebec City or Halifax

Who Should Apply: You need a degree with a specialization in economics, sociology, statistics or a social science discipline relevant to the position.

Also, you mus thave experience in:

  • planning and conducting socioeconomic analysis in recreation, tourism, protected areas or nature conservation
  • providing advice on socioeconomic approaches or methods for evaluating impacts, costs, or benefits in recreation, tourism, protected areas or nature conservation
  • communicating the results of socioeconomic analysis to non-economists

Knowledge of current and emerging issues in managing and operating protected areas is required for this job.

The closing date is November 2, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Program Manager, Caribou Ecologist

Salary: $96,535 to $104,361

Company: Parks Canada

Location: Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Kangiqsualujjuaq, or Nain

Who Should Apply: You need an undergraduate degree in resource management, conservation biology or another relevant environmental science.

But you can also get hired with a combination of experience, training, and education such as Indigenous knowledge acquired from time spent on the land or the teaching of elders.

You must have experience in:

  • contributing to or authoring Species at Risk recovery strategies, action plans, species management plans, or conservation agreements
  • working with Indigenous partners in a land claim environment and engaging multiple partners for species management
  • analyzing information to provide advice and recommendations based on standards, policies or programs
  • preparing a variety of written correspondence like briefing notes, background papers, business cases, issues analysis, legislation, or policy manuals
  • managing budgets

It's required that you have knowledge of

  • federal and provincial legislation related to species at risk
  • wildlife management theory and practice,
  • Labrador Innu and Inuit cultures, society and economy
  • land claims and shared governance
  • caribou ecology

You need a valid driver's license for this job.

Also, you must be able to work irregular hours, work and travel in various terrains and weather conditions, and wear a Parks Canada uniform.

The closing date is October 26, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Marine Ecologist Team Leader

Salary: $83,008 to $99,509

Company: Parks Canada

Location: Skidegate, BC

Who Should Apply: You need a degree in resource management, conservation biology or a relevant environmental science with a marine focus.

Also, you must have experience in:

  • designing, collecting, analyzing, synthesizing and reporting on scientific information for ecosystem monitoring, active management, restoration, species at risk recovery, or initiatives related to the marine environment
  • preparing technical/scientific reports, manuscripts, monitoring protocols, or scientific presentations
  • coordinating, planning and implementing projects
  • providing science-based advice to support decision-making
  • supervising staff, volunteers or students, and leading teams

It's required that you have knowledge of:

  • the goals and objectives for Gwaii Haanas related to marine conservation and cooperative management
  • temperate marine social-ecological systems and relationships between people and place
  • marine ecosystem-based monitoring and management, management challenges, and partnership opportunities
  • experimental design and statistical analyses

A valid Class 5 driver's license is needed for this job.

You must be willing to wear a uniform and personal protective equipment and obtain certification to operate vehicles and machinery like motorized watercraft.

The ability to work and travel in various terrains and weather conditions, and work irregular hours (including overtime, evenings, weekends, and statutory holidays) is required.

The closing date is November 4, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Resource Conservation Manager

Salary: $96,535 to $104,361

Company: Parks Canada

Location: Sheshatshiu, NL

Who Should Apply: You need a degree in natural resources conservation, ecosystem management or natural or environmental sciences.

But you can get hired with a combination of education, training, and experience, such as traditional knowledge acquired through immersion in Labrador Indigenous cultures or the teachings of elders.

You must have experience in:

  • managing a program related to conservation, like ecological monitoring or restoration, fire management, or environmental assessment
  • working with Indigenous partners
  • providing strategic advice to senior managers or partner organizations
  • developing staff, managing budgets, and planning work as a manager

Also, you need knowledge of:

  • major issues, management challenges and partnership opportunities related to natural resource conservation management and visitor safety management
  • Labrador Innu and Inuit cultures, society and economy
  • relevant Indigenous land claims
  • principles respecting the Government of Canada's relationship with Indigenous peoples
  • cooperative management principles

A valid driver's license is required as well.

You must be willing to work irregular hours (including overtime, weekends and statutory holidays), work and travel in various terrains and weather conditions, and wear a Parks Canada uniform.

The closing date is October 26, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

