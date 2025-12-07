This waterfront ski town in Ontario is a magical gem and starred in classic Christmas movies
It has a twinkly Christmas market and horse-drawn wagon rides.
There's nothing more magical than a cozy small town during the holiday season. This waterfront Ontario gem is brimming with Christmas cheer, and, if you're looking for some seasonal enchantment, it's worth a road trip from Toronto.
The old-world streets are transformed with glittering lights, garland-wrapped shops, and frosty charm, making it look like a scene from a Christmas film.
It doesn't just look like a holiday movie setting; it actually is one. The town has starred in classic Christmas flicks, so your winter road trip might actually turn into a real-life Hallmark moment.
Collingwood is a beautiful small town perched along the shores of Georgian Bay.
It's extra magical during the holidays. According to Destination Ontario, it's a "hallmark-worthy holiday getaway" and classic films such as One Magic Christmas have been filmed there.
Every Friday until December 20, the town hosts the annual Collingwood Christmas Market.
The event features lights, entertainment, food and more, making it a beautiful spot for holiday shopping and a festive evening.
The stores are brimming with unique gift ideas, and the old-world main street is dotted with vendors selling all sorts of goods.
As you wander through the sparkling downtown, you'll find beautiful holiday lights, as well as festive selfie stations, horse-drawn wagon rides and even Santa Claus himself in a big red sleigh.
For more Christmas cheer, head to Miracle Collingwood, a dazzling holiday bar with festive drinks and over-the-top decor.
Just 10 minutes from Collingwood, you'll find Blue Mountain Village, an enchanted pedestrian village with cobblestone streets, cozy shops, and winter activities.
The area is hosting a Holiday Magic at Blue event for the Christmas season, featuring endless lights, events, decor and more.
Destination Ontario suggests staying at Somewhere Inn Collingwood, which features a thermal spa, wine bar and tailored rooms.
With its real-life Christmas movie charm, dazzling streets, and enchanting market, Collingwood is a magical place to visit this holiday season.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.