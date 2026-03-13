14 Kirkland Signature products at Costco you can get as cheaper dupes of name-brand items

Sometimes the price tags can fool you. 👀

person holding pack of ​Kirkland Signature cream cheese at costco. Right: boxes of Kirkland Signature coffee pods at costco

Kirkland Signature cream cheese. Right: Kirkland Signature coffee pods.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

Costco has many Kirkland Signature products that are meant to offer "better value."

You can get these items as cheaper dupes for name-brand products and save some money.

While not every Kirkland Signature product at the wholesale retailer costs less than name brands, a lot of them do.

You might not even realize it because the price tag seems more expensive, but the product is bigger, so you actually get more bang for your buck.

Now, let's get into the price comparisons for some Kirkland Signature items that are dupes of name brands.

Coffee pods

boxes of \u200bKirkland Signature Pacific Bold coffee pods. Right: boxes of McCafe Premium coffee pods.

Kirkland Signature Pacific Bold coffee pods. Right: McCafe Premium coffee pods.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A box of Kirkland Signature Pacific Bold dark roast coffee costs $49.99 and comes with 120 pods.

That works out to $0.41 per pod.

It costs $54.99 for a box of McCafe Premium medium-dark roast that comes with 80 pods.

That price works out to $0.68 per pod.

Not only does the Kirkland product have a lower price to begin with, but you also get more coffee pods.

It's $5 cheaper per box and $0.27 cheaper per pod!

Hazelnut spread

jars of \u200bKirkland Signature hazelnut spread. Right: person holding jars of Nutella at Costco.

Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread. Right: Nutella at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $16.99 two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread.

A pack of two one-kilogram jars of Nutella costs $17.99 at Costco.

So, the Kirkland product is $1 cheaper.

Almond beverage

boxes of \u200bKirkland Signature almond beverage. Right: boxes of \u200bAlmond Breeze almond beverage at Costco.

Kirkland Signature almond beverage. Right: Almond Breeze almond beverage at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a case of six 946-millilitre bottles of Kirkland Signature almond beverage for $11.99.

It costs $12.99 a case of six 946-millilitre bottles of name-brand Almond Breeze almond beverage at Costco.

You can save $1 with the Kirkland product if you buy it instead of the name brand.

Cream cheese

person holding pack of \u200bKirkland Signature cream cheese. Right: packs of Philadelphia cream cheese.

Kirkland Signature cream cheese. Right: Philadelphia cream cheese.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $9.99 for four 250-gram blocks of Kirkland Signature cream cheese.

Costco also has Philadelphia cream cheese that comes in a pack with two 500-gram tubs, and it costs $13.49.

So, that means the Kirkland version is $3.50 cheaper than the name brand.

Ice cream bars

boxes of Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars. Right: boxes of H\u00e4agen-Dazs vanilla almond ice cream bars.

Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars. Right: Häagen-Dazs vanilla almond ice cream bars.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $16.99 for a box of Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream that comes with 18 bars that are 91 millilitres each.

That works out to $1.03 per 100 millilitres and $0.94 per bar.

It costs $13.99 when regularly priced for a box of Häagen-Dazs vanilla almond ice cream that comes with nine 88-millilitre bars.

That works out to $1.76 per 100 millilitres and $1.55 per bar.

So, you might think Costco's Kirkland item is more expensive by looking at the price tag, but it's actually less expensive because of how much you get.

It's $0.73 cheaper per 100 grams and $0.61 cheaper per bar.

Microwave popcorn

boxes of \u200bKirkland Signature microwave popcorn. Right: boxes of Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn.

Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn. Right: Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $19.99 for a box of Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn with 44 bags that are 93 grams each.

That price breaks down to $0.48 per 100 grams and $0.45 per bag.

It costs $11.49 for a box of Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn with 24 bags that are 80 grams each.

That price breaks down to $0.59 per 100 grams and $0.47 per bag.

You might get fooled by the price tags on these products, but the Kirkland Signature item works out to a better price, even if it's just a few cents cheaper.

Beef jerky

person holding bag of Kirkland Signature steak strips. Right: bags of Jack Link's beef jerky at Costco.

Kirkland Signature steak strips. Right: Jack Link's beef jerky at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 340-gram bag of Kirkland Signature steak strips for $17.99, which works out to $5.29 per 100 grams

The name-brand Jack Link's beef jerky costs $16.99 for a 300-gram bag, which works out to $5.66 per 100 grams.

So, it's $0.37 cheaper per 100 grams for the Kirkland item.

Tuna

cans of \u200bKirkland Signature tuna. Right: cans of Ocean's tuna at Costco.

Kirkland Signature tuna. Right: Ocean's tuna at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $16.49 for eight 184-gram cans of Kirkland Signature tuna.

Costco has a pack of six 184-gram cans of Ocean's tuna for $17.99.

You get the Kirkland Signature product for $1.50 less, and the pack comes with two more cans.

Olive oil

person holding bottle of \u200b\u200bKirkland Signature light olive oil. Right: person holding bottle of Bertolli light olive oil.

Kirkland Signature light olive oil. Right: Bertolli light olive oil.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature light olive oil costs $26.99 for a three-litre bottle.

It costs $28.99 for a three-litre bottle of Bertolli light olive oil at Costco.

That's a $2 difference between the Kirkland product and the name-brand item.

Water pitcher

\u200bKirkland Signature water filtration system. Right: Brita water filtration system.

Kirkland Signature water filtration system. Right: Brita water filtration system.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $26.99 for a Kirkland Signature water filtration system that comes with a 10-cup pitcher and two filters.

Costco also has a name-brand Brita water filtration system that comes with a 10-cup pitcher and two filters for $29.99.

So, the Kirkland version is $3 cheaper.

Laundry detergent pods

bags of \u200bKirkland Signature laundry detergent pods. Right: packs of Tide Pods at Costco.

Kirkland Signature laundry detergent pods. Right: Tide Pods at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $26.99 for a 2.9-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature ultra clean laundry detergent with 154 pods.

That price breaks down to $0.93 per 100 grams and $0.17 per pod.

It costs $34.99 for a 3.31-kilogram bag of Tide Pods hygienic clean laundry detergent with 79 pods.

That price works out to $1.05 per 100 grams and $0.44 per pod.

So, the Kirkland version has a lower price to begin with, and even though it's not a bigger product, it still comes with more pods.

Laundry beads

person holding bottle of \u200bKirkland Signature laundry beads. Right: person holding bottle of \u200bDowny Unstopables laundry beads at Costco.

Kirkland Signature laundry beads. Right: Downy Unstopables laundry beads at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A 1.3-kilogram bottle of Kirkland Signature ultra fresh laundry beads costs $19.99.

The name-brand Downy Unstopables fresh laundry beads cost $24.99 for a 1.13-kilogram bottle.

You get the Kirkland version for $5 less, and it's a bigger product than the name brand.

Dryer sheets

person holding pack of \u200b\u200bKirkland Signature dryer sheets. Right: person holding pack of Bounce dryer sheets.

Kirkland Signature dryer sheets. Right: Bounce dryer sheets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $15.99 for two boxes of Kirkland Signature dryer sheets with 250 sheets each, which works out to $0.03 per sheet.

It costs $13.99 for two boxes of name-brand Bounce dryer sheets with 160 sheets each, which works out to $0.04 per sheet.

So, you only save a cent per sheet with the Kirkland product, but that can help you out if every penny counts.

Paper towels

packs of \u200bKirkland Signature paper towels. Right: packs of Bounty paper towels.

Kirkland Signature paper towels. Right: Bounty paper towels.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A pack of Kirkland Signature paper towels costs $24.99 and comes with 12 rolls.

It costs $32.49 for a pack of Bounty paper towels that comes with 12 rolls.

You pay $7.50 less for the Kirkland product if you get it instead of the name-brand item.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

costco canada
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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