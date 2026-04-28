Liberals table first fiscal document in seven years that won't need opposition votes

Liberals outline key priorities in economic update
The Liberal government released a spring economic update today closely focused on boosting investment and job training.
While the document contains measures that likely would face pushback from the opposition, the Liberals — thanks to their new parliamentary majority — won't have to worry about securing opposition votes to pass it.
The update includes the previously announced creation of the Canada Strong Fund, a planned sovereign wealth fund with $25 billion over three years in federal seed money meant to kick-start investment in major infrastructure projects.
The document does not explain how Canadians will be able to put their own money into the fund, as the government has promised. It also doesn't say where the government plans to find the $25 billion.
The update announces the creation of Team Canada Strong, a $6 billion, five-year plan to recruit and train up to 100,000 Red Seal tradespeople over the next five years.
Team Canada Strong is meant to help accelerate infrastructure and housing construction, and to tackle high youth unemployment.
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the plan shows how critical trades workers are to the government's plans to build more housing and infrastructure.
The jobless rate for people aged 15 to 24 was close to 14 per cent in March, more than double the general unemployment rate.
The spring economic update also includes a proposal to give law enforcement the power to search and seize mail through an amendment to the Canada Post Corporation Act.
The Liberal government first proposed this new police power last year in its original border security bill, C-2. That legislation remains before Parliament but several measures in it that were seen as more likely to pass easily were spun off into Bill C-12.
The economic update says the government plans to make operating a cryptocurrency ATM a criminal offence, part of broader anti-money laundering efforts. These ATMs can be found in a variety of businesses, including convenience stores and some restaurants.
The government also plans to use the economic update to push through changes to the air passenger complaint process to clear the complaint backlog and introduce a simplified process to settle claims for compensation due to flight delays.
The spring economic update doesn't include any new direct affordability measures but mentions recently announced programs like the pause on the federal fuel surcharge and the grocery and essentials tax rebate.
Thanks to a series of floor-crossings and three byelection wins securing a Liberal majority, Prime Minister Mark Carney's government will be able to pass the economic update without opposition support for the first time in seven years.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has called on the government to rein in spending and focus on shrinking the deficit. He called the government's approach "credit card budgeting" and argued that it will cost Canadians more down the road through increased inflation and higher interest costs.
Pointing to to an $11 billion reduction in the deficit projection, Champagne said the document shows the Liberals are good fiscal managers. The new deficit projection for the 2025-26 fiscal year is $66.9 billion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 28, 206.
By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.