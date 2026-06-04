Parks Canada is hiring for jobs that pay up to $41 an hour and $129,000 a year
There are high-paying jobs at national parks.
Parks Canada is hiring across the country for high-paying jobs.
You can make up to $41 an hour and $129,000 a year with these positions.
The federal agency that manages Canada's national parks, marine conservation areas and historic sites is staffing park superintendent, mechanic, restoration project manager, maintenance, and asset manager positions.
There are openings in B.C., Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and the Northwest Territories.
So, if you want to work at some of the most beautiful places in this country, here's what you need to know about these Parks Canada jobs.
Site Superintendent
Salary: $113,185 to $129,417
Company: Parks Canada
Location: Bruce Peninsula National Park and Fathom Five National Marine Park (Tobermory, ON)
Who Should Apply: You must have a degree from a post-secondary institution in a field related to the position or a combination of education, training, and experience.
Also, you need experience in:
- working collaboratively and building and maintaining relationships with partners and stakeholders, including Indigenous nations or organizations
- delivering large-scale and/or complex operations to meet an organizational mandate, objectives, and service standards
- managing complex or sensitive issues, including preparing analyses, briefings, and advice for senior leaders
- managing human, financial, and material resources, including the direct supervision of a team
Knowledge of Parks Canada, shared governance models for protected areas, and Indigenous histories, rights, knowledge systems and protocols is required.
You must possess and maintain a valid driver's license.
Also, you need to be able to wear a Parks Canada uniform, work irregular hours (including evenings, weekends, holidays, and overtime), travel, and work in various terrains and weather conditions.
The closing date is June 8, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Project Manager — Restoration Project
Salary: $96,535 to $104,361
Company: Parks Canada
Location: Banff National Park (Banff, AB)
Who Should Apply: You need a university degree with a specialization in natural resource conservation, ecosystem management, project management or a discipline related to the position or a combination of education, training and/or experience.
Also, you must have experience in:
- project management, including preparing public tenders, managing contractors/consultants, permitting and reviewing specifications, drawings and technical evaluations
- managing reclamation/restoration and/or vegetation management projects
- working with multiple stakeholders or partners to advance projects or initiatives
- managing a program related to conservation
Knowledge of project management standards, forestry practices and ecological restoration principles is required.
You must also have knowledge of the major issues, management challenges, practices and/or partnership opportunities related to restoration/reclamation, invasive species management and native vegetation collection/propagation.
A valid Class 5 driver's license is also required for this job.
You need to be able to wear a Parks Canada uniform and protective equipment, travel, and work irregular hours, including overtime, weekends and/or statutory holidays.
The closing date is June 11, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Heavy Equipment Mechanic and Truck & Transport Mechanic
Salary: $37.85 to $41.12 per hour
Company: Parks Canada
Location: Banff-Kootenay Operating Area (AB and BC)
Who Should Apply: You must be a Red Seal Heavy Equipment Technician or a Truck and Transport Mechanic Certified Journeyperson. The occupational certification has to be interprovincial or completed in Alberta.
Also, you need experience in:
- maintenance and repair of heavy-duty trucks and equipment
- repairing diesel and gas-powered engines, including internal combustion engines, transmissions, suspensions, electrical, steering, braking and drive systems
- maintenance and repair of hydraulic systems
- maintenance and repair of air brake systems
Knowledge of troubleshooting and diagnostic techniques, health and safety policies and procedures, and preventive maintenance principles, procedures and regulations is required.
You must be able to read mechanical drawings.
The ability to perform moderate to heavy physical duties, including lifting supplies, tools and equipment and standing for prolonged periods, is needed as well.
A valid Class 5 driver's license or equivalent is required for this job.
You must be able to wear identifiable clothing and personal protective equipment, travel and/or work in various weather conditions and terrains, work irregular hours, and be on call-back or standby duty.
The closing date is June 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Asset Manager
Salary: $96,535 to $104,361
Company: Parks Canada
Location: Wood Buffalo National Park (Fort Smith, NT)
Who Should Apply: You must have graduated from a two-year post-secondary program that's relevant to the position or have a combination of related education, training, experience or traditional knowledge.
Also, you need experience in:
- overseeing financial and human resources for a medium-sized asset management program
- leading multi-disciplinary teams of engineers, trades, technical specialists, consultants, and/or contractors
- short, medium and long-term planning and implementation of an asset management program involving diverse assets
- government procurement processes related to the maintenance and construction of built assets
- managing contractors
Knowledge of principles and theories associated with asset management, maintenance and investment analysis in support of long-term capital planning. Knowledge of project management principles, methodologies and best practices.
A valid Class 5 driver's license is required for this job.
You must be able to work and/or travel in various terrains, weather conditions and isolated locations for extended periods, and wear a Parks Canada uniform and protective equipment.
The closing date is June 17, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Park Superintendent
Salary: $113,185 to $129,417
Company: Parks Canada
Location: Pituamkek National Park Reserve (Summerside, PE)
Who Should Apply: You need a university degree with a specialization in a field that's relevant to the position or a combination of education, training and experience.
Also, you must have experience with:
- working collaboratively and cooperatively with Indigenous peoples and local communities to build relationships and achieve common goals
- managing human and financial resources, including supervising staff
- complex negotiation and conflict resolution
Knowledge of Parks Canada's mandate and federal, provincial and local government legislation related to national protected areas is required.
You must possess and maintain a valid Class 5 driver's license.
Also, you need the ability to wear a Parks Canada uniform, work irregular hours (including overtime, weekends and/or statutory holidays), and work and/or travel in various terrains, weather conditions and isolated locations.
The closing date is June 10, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Driver/Operator — Road Maintenance
Salary: $28.82 to $31.31 per hour
Company: Parks Canada
Location: Cape Breton Highlands National Park of Canada (Ingonish Beach, NS)
Who Should Apply: You must have experience operating commercial and heavy equipment, such as backhoes, excavators, dump trucks, salt trucks, and snowplows.
Experience operating road graders or the ability to be trained in grader operation by Parks Canada is required.
Also, you must have a valid and current Class 3 Nova Scotia driver’s license, or a provincial equivalency with an air brake endorsement.
You need to be able to operate heavy equipment safely and proficiently, perform general labour tasks related to roads and grounds maintenance, identify equipment malfunctions, carry out minor maintenance and repairs, and determine the cause of malfunctions.
The ability to work a variable schedule (including shifts, weekends, and/or statutory holidays), wear a Parks Canada uniform, and work and/or travel in varied terrain and in weather conditions is required.
The closing date is September 10, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.