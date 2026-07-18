Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 17 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot
Check your tickets!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for July 17 are now available.
A $15 million jackpot is part of this Lotto Max draw.
You also have the chance to win one of the Maxplus prizes that are each worth $100,000.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, the Maxplus prizes and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 17?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for July 17 are 8, 12, 13, 32, 40, 41 and 52, with 38 as the bonus number.
There is no winner of the $15 million jackpot.
But two of the $100,000 Maxplus prizes have been won in Ontario and Quebec, along with thousands of other cash prizes and free plays.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on July 21 will offer a $20 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 14?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for July 14 were 3, 17, 24, 35, 37, 40 and 41. The bonus number was 31.
Nobody won the $10 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw, and only one of the $100,000 Maxplus prizes was won with a ticket sold in B.C.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of Maxplus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.