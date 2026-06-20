Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 19 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot
Maxplus prizes have been won!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 19 have now been revealed.
With this Lotto Max draw, a $25 million jackpot is up for grabs.
You also have a chance to win one of the new Maxplus prizes that are each worth $100,000.
Here's what you need to know about hte winning numbers, the jackpot, the Maxplus prizes, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 19?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 19 are 5, 13, 21, 33, 41, 42 and 51, with 10 as the bonus number.
There is no winner of the $25 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
But four of the Maxplus prizes have been won. The winning tickets are in Ontario and Quebec.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on June 23 will offer a $30 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 16?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 16 were 1, 22, 25, 31, 36, 37 and 44. The bonus number was 13.
Nobody won the $20 million jackpot on Tuesday's draw, but three of the Maxplus prizes worth $100,000 each were won with tickets sold in the Prairies and Ontario.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of Maxplus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.