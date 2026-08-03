Okanagan wildfires force expanded orders, alerts as First Nation assesses losses

Evacuation orders expand on B.C. wildfires
Evacuation orders expand on B.C. wildfires
Quilpituk Creek fire seen on August 2, 2026 -
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - BC Wildfire Service (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

Wildfires burning on the west side and north end of Okanagan Lake have forced more evacuation orders and alerts.  

Central Okanagan Emergency Management issued a further evacuation order because of the Quilpituk Creek wildfire, bringing the total number of properties evacuated under its jurisdiction to more than 2,200 properties. 

Further up the lake, the Regional District of North Okanagan expanded evacuation orders and alerts on Sunday for dozens of properties because of the Bradley Creek wildfire. 

Many residents rushed to escape over the weekend as winds gusting up to 115 kilometres per hour fanned the fire, destroying homes as it burned to the water line. 

Cliff Chapman, director of wildfire operations for the provincial wildfire service, said in an update on Sunday that they had never seen wildfire conditions like this because of the prolong drought in the region. 

Dan Wilson, the Chief of the Okanagan Indian Band, says they don’t know the full extent of the wildfire's destruction on their homes and infrastructure he can’t say when residents will be allowed back. 

“The fire is still active. Firefighters are still working in areas that remain dangerous. There are places where crews still can’t safely get in,” he said in a video posted on Facebook. 

There are damaged power lines, unsafe trees, damaged infrastructure and water systems that still have to be looked at, he said. 

“I also know many of you are seeing images, videos and reports shared on social media and in the news. Some of what you are seeing is upsetting, some of it raises more questions that answers. We understand that, we are working to confirm information as quickly as we can and share it with our community as soon as it’s verified.” 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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