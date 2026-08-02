This Ontario park sits on a crescent-shaped sandspit and has 11 km of warm-water beaches
It's a magical spot for a summer escape.
Ontario has no shortage of beautiful beaches to explore this summer, from soft stretches of white sand to hidden coves and more. If you're looking to check out somewhere new, you might want to add this hidden gem destination to your plans.
Situated on a long crescent of sand, the park boasts sandy beaches and warm, sparkling waters, making it a beautiful spot to relax and soak up some sun.
Rondeau Provincial Park is a picturesque oasis located along the shores of Lake Erie.
It's the second-oldest provincial park in Ontario, established in 1894, and it is nestled on an eight-kilometre crescent-shaped sandspit that stretches into the lake.
The park is one of North America's best examples of a Cuspate Sandspit, which is formed by the erosion and deposition of sand and gravel. The Rondeau peninsula reaches into Lake Erie, creating a protected bay.
You can discover 11 kilometres of beaches with "soft sand and "warm Lake Erie waves," according to Ontario's Southwest.
You can also take a dip at Rondeau Bay, which offers a more sheltered swimming experience than Lake Erie.
In addition to swimming, the park is home to several picturesque trails that lead through old-growth Carolinian forest, marshland, and more.
You can wander along routes like the Spice Bush Trail, which winds through a southern hardwood forest of old-growth Tulip Tree, American Beech, and maple, and the Marsh Trail, which lets you check out the marsh without getting your feet wet.
Rondeau offers car camping, so you can turn your adventure into a longer getaway and enjoy some time in nature.
While you're in the area, it's worth popping over to the nearby beach community of Erieau. The tiny village is home to ice cream parlours, eateries, and beautiful waterfront scenery.
With its long stretch of sandy beaches and warm Lake Erie water, Rondeau Provincial Park is a summer gem worth exploring.
Rondeau Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 18050 Rondeau Park Road, Morpeth, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.