Grinder, one of two beloved grizzly bears on Grouse Mountain, dies

Grouse Mountain's beloved bear Grinder dies
Grouse Mountain's beloved bear Grinder dies
Grinder, a massive grizzly bear shown in this undated handout photo, who fascinated locals and tourists alike on North Vancouver's Grouse Mountain, has died.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Grouse Mountain, Devin Manky (Mandatory Credit)
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Grinder, a massive grizzly bear who fascinated locals and tourists alike on Grouse Mountain, has died. 

He was adopted as a cub after being orphaned and became a longtime companion for Coola, another orphan who arrived around the same time in 2001.

The bears have lived in an enclosure at the ski resort since then, hibernating in the winter together and emerging in the spring.

A statement from Grouse Mountain says Grinder experienced a rapid decline in mobility and a veterinary examination revealed a spinal condition that paralyzed his hind legs, leaving no realistic path to recovery or quality of life.

It says the decision was made to provide a humane passing for the bear which reached an age beyond the average life expectancy of a male grizzly in the wild.

Veterinarian Ken Macquisten, who's also the director at the Grouse Mountain Wildlife Refuge, says it's heartbreaking to say goodbye to Grinder, who had always been a "goofball" and the leader of the two bears. 

He says it has been a privilege for his team to take care of Grinder for the past 25 years and they will miss him deeply. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July. 31, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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