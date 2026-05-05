Jet Ski slams into whale off Vancouver

Shock as Jet Ski slams into grey whale off Vancouver beach
Jet Ski slams into whale off Vancouver
FILE — A grey whale dives near Whidbey Island as seen from a Pacific Whale Watch Association vessel, May 4, 2022, in Washington state. Federal researchers indicate the grey whale population along the West Coast is showing signs of recovery five years after hundreds washed up dead on West Coast beaches, from Alaska to Mexico. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
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A Jet Ski has crashed into a grey whale that has been feeding off a Vancouver beach for the past week, hitting the animal so hard that the water craft flew in the air for several metres.

The collision was captured on video from multiple angles on Monday evening.

The whale has been drawing crowds of observers and the collision prompted gasps and curses from those gathered at the Kitsilano shoreline.

The videos show the whale surface and spout before the Jet Ski travelling at high speed appears from the right and slams into it.

The Jet Ski flies in the air for five to 10 metres after hitting the whale, crashing down hard and dismounting the rider. 

The Fisheries Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the crash or the condition of the animal.

Vessels must keep a distance of at least 100 metres from all whales in Canadian waters, with stricter regulations depending on the species.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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