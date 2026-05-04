Four Canadians on cruise with suspected outbreak

Four Canadians on cruise ship that was hit by suspected hantavirus outbreak: firm
Four Canadians on cruise with suspected outbreak
The MV Hondius cruise ship is anchored at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Monday, May 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Arilson Almeida)
Writer

There are four Canadians on board a cruise ship where a suspected hantavirus outbreak has killed three passengers.

The MV Hondius was on a polar cruise from Argentina to Antarctica and several South Atlantic islands when some passengers started experiencing symptoms.

Hantavirus is a rodent-borne illness spread by contact with rodents or their urine, saliva or droppings, and the World Health Organization says the rare virus can spread between people.

Oceanwide Expeditions today published a list of the nationalities of people on board the ship, including four passengers who are Canadian.

The company says two crew members currently require medical attention and nobody else on the ship seems to be ill.

The ship is waiting for help off the shore of Cape Verde, an archipelago nation west of the African continent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press.

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I tried McDonald's in the US to see how it compares to Canada and the winner was SO clear

Someone is missing out big time...👀

Ontario has a mini Grand Canyon with towering boardwalks and it's reopening soon

You don't need to travel to Arizona for canyon views.

This dreamy Ontario destination has 70 km of silky shores and crystal-water beaches

It's a little slice of paradise.

9 things that made me realize small-town Ontario life is not for me

I moved from Toronto... and lasted a year.

What your Tim Hortons drink order says about your personality as a Canadian

Your guide to Canadian types. ☕🍁

Ontario Trillium Benefit payments for May are going out early and here's when you get money

Eligible Ontarians can get hundreds of dollars from this benefit. 💸

10 majestic Ontario natural wonders to visit this summer if you've already seen Niagara Falls

Start planning those summer adventures!

Senators concerned as list of vacancies grows

Senator says growing list of vacancies signals 'the end of an era' for independence

Prime Minister arrives in Armenia ahead of summit

Prime Minister arrives in Armenia for European Political Community summit

Carney calls alleged privacy breach concerning

Mark Carney calls alleged privacy breach in Alberta deeply concerning