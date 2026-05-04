Executive public servants return to the office

Executive public servants returning to the office on a full-time basis today
Executive public servants return to the office
People make their way across Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa on Thursday, April 16, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Starting today, executives in the federal public service are expected to work on-site in the office five days a week.

The Treasury Board announced the change to remote work rules in February and said all other employees will have to be in the office four days a week as of July 6.

The new directive applies only to public servants working in the core departments and agencies under Treasury Board, though some separate agencies, like the Canada Revenue Agency and the National Research Council, have said they intend to follow the same approach.

Most public servants were told to work remotely when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, and core federal employees have been working three days in-office since September 2024, after the standard increased from two days.

Federal unions have fought the government's back-to-office directives and some have filed unfair labour practice complaints.

The Treasury Board website says there were 9,340 executives working for the federal government as of the end of March 2025, out of 357,965 public servants.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2026.

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

I tried McDonald's in the US to see how it compares to Canada and the winner was SO clear

Someone is missing out big time...👀

Ontario has a mini Grand Canyon with towering boardwalks and it's reopening soon

You don't need to travel to Arizona for canyon views.

9 differences I notice as a Canadian in Europe and some are kind of embarrassing

Excuse me while I get accustomed to sticking out like a sore thumb.

9 things that made me realize small-town Ontario life is not for me

I moved from Toronto... and lasted a year.

This dreamy Ontario destination has 70 km of silky shores and crystal-water beaches

It's a little slice of paradise.

16 products that have a better value at Costco than at Dollarama

You can actually get more bang for your buck at the wholesale retailer.

10 majestic Ontario natural wonders to visit this summer if you've already seen Niagara Falls

Start planning those summer adventures!

Senators concerned as list of vacancies grows

Senator says growing list of vacancies signals 'the end of an era' for independence

Prime Minister arrives in Armenia ahead of summit

Prime Minister arrives in Armenia for European Political Community summit

What your Tim Hortons drink order says about your personality as a Canadian

Your guide to Canadian types. ☕🍁