This dreamy Ontario destination has 70 km of silky shores and crystal-water beaches

It's a little slice of paradise.

A sandy beach. Right: A person in clear water.

A beach in Ontario.

@tyler_skidmore | Instagram, @isabellaaminas | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Summer is just around the bend, and if you're dreaming about spending sunny days on soft, sandy beaches, you'll want to add this Ontario destination to your plans.

Boasting crystal-clear waters, quiet sandy stretches, and soft rolling shores, this beautiful destination is the place to go for an epic warm-weather escape.

Tiny sits along the shimmering edge of Georgian Bay, offering a peaceful coastal escape in cottage country. The Township is home to roughly 70 kilometres of shoreline, with turquoise waters, long beaches and sweeping views.

According to the Township of Tiny website, there are five public beaches where you can enjoy the waterfront: Woodland Beach, Bluewater Beach, Jackson Park, Balm Beach, and Lafontaine Beach Park. Each one offers its own stretch of sand and sparkling water, perfect for a relaxed day by the water.

Parking fees may apply during your visit, and Pay & Display locations include Woodland Beach, Jackson Park, Balm Beach and Lafontaine Beach.

Balm Beach is one of the most picturesque stops along the shoreline, known for its soft white sand and shallow, crystal-clear water.

You can also explore Awenda Provincial Park, a beautiful natural escape filled with forested trails, scenic lookouts, and quiet swimming areas just a short drive away. The park is home to several sandy beaches, with Methodist Point Bay considered the sandiest.

For more outdoor adventures, you can head to Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre, which boasts 25 kilometres of trails, hiking, paddling, and more.

Beyond its beaches, the area around Tiny has lots more to explore, from family-friendly attractions like go-kart tracks, mini-putt courses, and arcades to scenic cycling routes and hiking trails that wind through the landscape.

With its mix of sandy shoreline, clear water, and outdoor activities, Tiny makes for a dreamy warm-weather escape where you can enjoy beach days and sun-filled adventures.

Tourism Simcoe County Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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