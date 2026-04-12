This dreamy Ontario town with colourful shops and sandy beaches is the 'prettiest' in Canada

It's like stepping into a storybook.

A historic street. Right: A person standing in front of a green building.

A small town in Ontario.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Lead Writer, Travel

If storybook streets, hidden beaches, colourful shops, and quaint cafes sound like your idea of the perfect summer day trip, you'll want to keep this enchanting Ontario town on your radar.

Perched along the shining shores of Lake Huron, the little village offers endless charm, from its postcard-worthy scenery to its historic buildings and eateries.

It was even called the "prettiest" small town in Canada by readers on Facebook, and one stroll through its charming downtown makes it easy to see why.

Bayfield is a beautiful town about 3 hours from Toronto, with lakeside sunsets, boutique charm, and an old-world downtown.

The website describes it as a "Hallmark experience," complete with "one-of-a-kind boutique shopping, unique restaurants, wineries, breweries, hiking, accommodations, and more."

Its heritage downtown practically "oozes charm," with picturesque storefronts, cozy boutiques, and little shops that look like they were plucked from a storybook. As you wander Main Street, you'll come across everything from gift stores and fashion finds to other unique local gems.

No small town outing is complete without coffee, and you can grab a specialty drink at spots like Shopbike Coffee Roasters or Hive.

You can wander down the scenic staircase to Howard Beach for stunning shoreline views, or head to Houston Heights Beach if you're after a more peaceful stretch of sand.

Beyond the waterfront, the village is filled with lovely green spaces and hosts local events all summer long, so there's no shortage of things to do.

It's located a short drive away from Goderich, another beach town also dubbed the "prettiest" in Canada, so you can easily explore both villages in one day.

With its dreamy lakeside setting and cozy Hallmark feel, this enchanting small town makes for an idyllic place to spend a day exploring.

Village of Bayfield Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
best small towns in canada bayfield ontario beach towns ontario beautiful small towns in ontario
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

One of Canada's 'best' spots to live is in Ontario and its a sandy gem with warm-water beaches

It's home to quaint lakeside towns.

Readers say this Ontario village tucked between 2 lakes is 'better' than a trip to the US

No passport needed.

Ontario is home to the 'Venice of America' and it's a hidden oasis with sparkling waterways

You don't need to get on a plane to explore this place.

I tested No Name products against the brand-name versions and the results are shocking

Here's where to splurge, and where you can save.💸

The CRA has over $1.8B in uncashed cheques and here's how to find out if you can get money

Government of Canada cheques never expire.

Judge orders pause on Alberta separation process

Judge orders temporary pause on Alberta separation referendum petition process

Liberals support banning kids from social media

Liberals adopt policy to restrict kids from social media

University of Alberta has free courses you can take online that have interesting subjects

You can learn about dinosaurs, black holes, mountains, the arctic, and more!

7 surprising things I miss about Vancouver since I moved away

And no, the bikes lanes did not make the cut.

Man accused in Ryan Wedding case seeks bail review

Ontario jeweller accused in Ryan Wedding case challenges decision to deny him bail