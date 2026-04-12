This dreamy Ontario town with colourful shops and sandy beaches is the 'prettiest' in Canada
It's like stepping into a storybook.
If storybook streets, hidden beaches, colourful shops, and quaint cafes sound like your idea of the perfect summer day trip, you'll want to keep this enchanting Ontario town on your radar.
Perched along the shining shores of Lake Huron, the little village offers endless charm, from its postcard-worthy scenery to its historic buildings and eateries.
It was even called the "prettiest" small town in Canada by readers on Facebook, and one stroll through its charming downtown makes it easy to see why.
Bayfield is a beautiful town about 3 hours from Toronto, with lakeside sunsets, boutique charm, and an old-world downtown.
The website describes it as a "Hallmark experience," complete with "one-of-a-kind boutique shopping, unique restaurants, wineries, breweries, hiking, accommodations, and more."
Its heritage downtown practically "oozes charm," with picturesque storefronts, cozy boutiques, and little shops that look like they were plucked from a storybook. As you wander Main Street, you'll come across everything from gift stores and fashion finds to other unique local gems.
No small town outing is complete without coffee, and you can grab a specialty drink at spots like Shopbike Coffee Roasters or Hive.
You can wander down the scenic staircase to Howard Beach for stunning shoreline views, or head to Houston Heights Beach if you're after a more peaceful stretch of sand.
Beyond the waterfront, the village is filled with lovely green spaces and hosts local events all summer long, so there's no shortage of things to do.
It's located a short drive away from Goderich, another beach town also dubbed the "prettiest" in Canada, so you can easily explore both villages in one day.
With its dreamy lakeside setting and cozy Hallmark feel, this enchanting small town makes for an idyllic place to spend a day exploring.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.