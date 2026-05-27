TTC is hiring for these jobs that pay up to $202,000 a year and $50 an hour
There are open positions in the trades.
You can find a lot of openings with the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC).
Some of those are high-paying jobs that offer salaries up to $50 an hour and $202,000 a year!
The city's transit agency has positions in the trades, including carpenter and fabricator jobs, along with openings in other work areas like litigation and engineering.
Some positions don't require you to have a lot of prior work experience.
But there are various education requirements, including high school diplomas, apprenticeship programs, college diplomas and university degrees.
So, if you're looking for work, here are a few TTC jobs that are currently being hired for, along with what you need to know about each position.
Executive Assistant
Salary: $96,460 to $120,611.40 a year
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have a university degree or college diploma in a related field, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.
Several years of experience in senior administrative or executive support roles are required for this job.
You also need experience building and maintaining collaborative relationships in a complex organizational setting.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications and other business systems, and knowledge of executive administration practices, office management and organizational procedures are a must-have.
Also, you need organizational, time management, prioritization, communication, analytical and problem-solving skills.
You must be able to work independently while coordinating activities across teams and exercise sound judgment, discretion, and confidentiality.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 10, 2026.
Solicitor
Salary: $124,706.40 to $202,256.60 a year
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have an undergraduate law degree or a Juris Doctorate and be a member in good standing of the Law Society of Upper Canada.
Also, you must have experience with insurance defence as a litigation lawyer and experience with trials, arbitrations and/or contested motions.
Knowledge of legal principles, procedures and practices, along with an understanding of the Rules of Civil Procedure, Insurance Act and Regulations and Rules of Evidence related to liability and assessment of damages, is required.
You must be familiar with the Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule and with research methods and techniques.
Also, negotiation and communication skills are required.
The deadline to apply is Friday, June 12, 2026.
General Maintenance Carpenter
Salary: $48.12 an hour, plus a $1.75 per hour skilled trade premium
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You need a valid Certificate of Qualification as a General Carpenter (403-A) that's normally obtained through grade 12 education and the successful completion of a carpentry apprenticeship training program.
The ability to comprehend verbal and written instructions is required for this job.
Also, you must have a valid Ontario Class G driver's license.
You need to have your own set of tools as per the TTC's established tool list.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 3, 2026.
Equipment Engineer, Mechanical
Salary: $96,460 to $120,611.40 a year
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in a related field or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
Also, you must be registered as a Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario.
Practical experience in creating engineering drawings and knowledge of the application of GD&T per ASME Y14.5 are required.
You need knowledge of mechanical engineering related to transit vehicle engineering, including drafting, tolerances, dimensioning, hydraulics, pneumatics, metallurgy, welding, stress analysis and mechanical analysis.
Also, you must have an understanding of electrical/electronic technology, knowledge of project management concepts and practices, knowledge of vehicle testing procedures and programs, and proficiency with SolidWorks.
Analytical, problem-solving and design skills related to urban transit vehicles and mechanical components are required as well.
A valid Ontario Class G driver's license and use of a personal vehicle may be needed to travel to off-site work locations.
The deadline to apply is Tuesday, June 2, 2026.
Coach Technician
Salary: $50.72 an hour, plus a $1.75 per hour skilled trade premium
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must have a valid Ontario Truck & Coach Technician Certificate of Qualification (310-T) license and/or a Red Seal license.
Also, you need to have completed grade 12 or its recognized equivalent.
A valid Ontario Class G driver's license is required, with the ability to upgrade to a CZ license.
You must have your own set of hand tools as per the TTC's established tool list.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 10, 2026.
Director, Customer Experience
Salary: $134,789.20 to $168,550.20 a year
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in architecture, industrial design, environmental design, graphic design, marketing or a related field and years of related work experience, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.
Also, you need experience in:
- leading within complex environments
- leading large union and non-union teams
- collective agreements
- customer service and customer-centred design
You must be proficient in customer data analysis, insights and journey mapping, along with Microsoft Office, Adobe Suite, and project management tools
Knowledge of CRM systems and customer service technologies is required.
You need expertise in design, wayfinding, accessibility (AODA) and graphic/corporate design, along with budgeting, HR, communications, and research.
Also, project management and prioritization abilities, and communication, collaboration and conflict-resolution skills are must-haves.
The deadline to apply is Thursday, June 4, 2026.
Metal Fabricator (Fitter)
Salary: $48.12, plus a $1.75 per hour skilled trade premium
Company: TTC
Who Should Apply: You must hold a valid Metal Fabricator Certificate of Qualification (437A) and have completed grade 12 (or its recognized equivalent) and the Metal Fabricator (Fitter) apprenticeship training program.
Also, you need a valid Ontario Class G driver's license.
This position requires you to be able to wear a respirator.
You have to provide your own set of tools as per the TTC's established tool list, but specialized tools will be provided by the transit agency.
The deadline to apply is Sunday, May 31, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.