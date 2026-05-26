Shell just overhauled its gas loyalty program and you can get up to 13 c/L back on every fill
You can now collect Scene+ points, plus get major discounts just for using certain payment cards! 💸
Shell gas stations across Canada just made a major change to their loyalty program, and it could help drivers save a decent chunk of money every time they fill up.
As of Tuesday, Scene+ has officially replaced Air Miles as Shell's new rewards partner nationwide. That means Canadians can now earn Scene points on gas, car washes and convenience store purchases at more than 1,400 Shell locations across the country.
Plus, eligible Scotiabank and Tangerine cardholders also get an extra discount at the pump, stacking with rewards to offer up to 10 cents per litre back in value every time you fill up, on top of other available discounts.
Shell already had the best gas rewards program in Canada before the switch to Scene+, especially for drivers stacking CAA discounts with premium credit cards. While the new Scene+ setup slightly lowers the maximum rewards potential compared to the old Air Miles partnership, it still offers the biggest combined discounts and rewards of any gas loyalty program in the country, especially for drivers who already have a Scotiabank or Tangerine card or CAA.
With gas prices skyrocketing as ongoing tensions in the Middle East continue to impact global oil markets, every cent per litre counts. If you already use a Scene card for groceries, movies or restaurants, your weekly gas station run can now help you rack up points too.
Here's how the new Shell rewards setup works and how to squeeze the most value out of it.
What's changed at Shell gas stations?
Starting today — Tuesday, May 26, 2026 — Shell has officially ended its longtime partnership with Air Miles and joined forces with the Scene+ loyalty program instead.
Scene+ members can now earn and redeem points on eligible fuel purchases, convenience store items and car washes at participating Shell stations nationwide.
Members will earn:
- 1 Scene+ point per litre of fuel
- 1 Scene+ point for every $1 spent on eligible convenience purchases and car washes
The points can also be redeemed directly at Shell. Every 1,000 Scene+ points gets you $10 off fuel or eligible in-store purchases.
That works out to roughly 1 cent per point in value, which is the standard Scene+ redemption rate for most rewards.
Can you still get the CAA gas discount at Shell?
One thing that isn't changing is Shell's partnership with CAA.
CAA members still get:
- Instant 3 c/L off fuel
- 10% off car washes
- 10% off eligible in-store purchases
And yes, you can combine that with Scene+ rewards and eligible Scotiabank or Tangerine discounts, theoretically saving you up to 13 cents off every litre you buy.
According to Shell's FAQ page, drivers can stack Scene+ points, Shell Go+ bonuses, CAA savings and banking card discounts "in a single transaction when eligible."
CAA memberships start at $30 per year, so if you buy 1,000 litres of fuel or more in a year (equivalent to filling a 40-litre tank once every two weeks), the membership pays for itself.
How do you get up to 13 c/L back?
This is where things get a little more interesting — and confusing. Here's the simple version.
If you have:
- A Scene+ account (free)
- A Shell Go+ account (free)
- An eligible Scotiabank or Tangerine card
- A CAA membership (starting at $30)
...you can combine multiple discounts and rewards on the same fill-up.
Here's how all the possible savings break down:
- 1 Scene+ point per litre just for being a Scene+ member
- 1 extra Scene+ point per litre on V-Power fuel for Shell Go+ members
- 3 c/L instant discount for linked Scotiabank or Tangerine cards
- 4 c/L extra instant discount on V-Power fuel with Scene+ earning cards
- 1 more Scene+ point per $1 spent with Scene+ earning cards
- 3 c/L instant discount for CAA members
Since 1,000 Scene+ points are worth $10, each point is basically worth about 1 cent in rewards value. That means the total can work out to around 13 cents per litre back in combined discounts and rewards value on V-Power fuel, or up to 8 cents per litre on all other fuel types.
And technically, you could end up earning slightly more than that because the "1 point per $1 spent" reward is based on the actual dollar amount of your purchase, not the number of litres. With gas prices in Canada currently hovering around $1.80 per litre — and even passing $2 in some cities lately — you'd earn an extra cent per litre or so from that part alone.
How to sign up and link your accounts
If you don't already have a Scene card, you can sign up online on the Scene+ website or app. If you prefer a physical card, you can also pick up a Scene card at participating Shell locations.
You'll also need the Shell app to sign up for a Shell Go+ membership and get everything linked up. You can link your Scene account, eligible Scotiabank or Tangerine card, and CAA membership all within the Shell app.
According to Shell, once your accounts are linked, you'll automatically get all your discounts Scene points when paying with your connected card, including through Apple Pay or Google Pay — no need to scan or swipe any other membership card.
What happens to Air Miles?
Shell's Air Miles partnership officially ended Monday across Canada. Drivers can no longer earn Air Miles at Shell stations, but the Air Miles program itself is not disappearing — yet.
The company recently announced it's transitioning into a revamped loyalty program called Blue Rewards, which is expected to launch later in 2026.
According to Air Miles, BMO Blue Rewards cardholders will eventually be able to earn points at major gas stations across Canada instead of being tied to a single fuel chain. Drivers can also continue to earn Miles on gas purchases at Irving Oil locations in Atlantic Canada.
For now though, if Shell is your usual gas station, Scene+ is officially the new loyalty program in the driver's seat.
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