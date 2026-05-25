Costco gives you back more than the cost of your membership with these deals

You can get up to $150 in gift cards!

person holding costco membership card and receipt with store in the background

Costco membership card and receipt.

Dennizn | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Costco is offering deals that get you back more than the cost of your membership.

If you want up to $150 in vouchers for money off your Costco purchases, you have to get a membership in a certain way.

That's because one of these deals is only available when you sign up online, but the other requires you to go to a Costco Canada store.

Since an Executive membership costs $130 a year plus taxes, and a Gold Star membership costs $65 a year plus taxes in Canada, the membership deals get you more than that back as gift cards.

Costco has the Become a Member deal for new Executive and Gold Star sign-ups.

If you sign up as an Executive member, you'll receive an online voucher for $100 off a $250 purchase on Costco.ca.

If you sign up as a Gold Star member, you'll get an online voucher for $50 off a $150 purchase on Costco.ca.

When paying for your membership on Costco.ca, you have to enter promo code NMEMB100 for Executive or NMEMB50 for Gold Star during checkout.

You'll get an email that has your membership number, and you have to show that email to the clerk at the membership counter at any Costco location in Canada to get your membership card.

Then, within two to four business days, you'll receive an email with your online voucher.

You can get the deal if you've never been a Costco member or you used to have a membership, but it's been expired for 18 months or more.

This offer is available until August 30, 2026, and the online voucher is valid until September 27, 2026.

Costco also has the refer-a-friend deal in Canada.

If you refer someone to join Costco as an Executive member, you will each receive a $50 online voucher for a $200 purchase on Costco.ca

If they join as a Gold Star member, both of you will receive a $25 online voucher for a $125 purchase on Costco.ca.

You have to bring someone to the membership counter at any Costco store in Canada so they can sign up for a membership. When they're doing that, you must show the refer a friend website to the Membership Clerk.

Only members who bring someone who has never had a membership or whose membership has been expired for 18 months can get this deal.

The refer-a-friend offer is available until August 30, 2026. You have until September 27, 2026, to use the online voucher.

If you get both of these deals by signing up for a membership and then referring someone to become a Costco member, you get more than the cost of your membership back in gift cards.

You get back $20 more than the cost of an Executive membership and $10 more than the Gold Star membership if you both join with the same type of membership.

If you sign up for Gold Star but refer someone and they become an Executive member, you actually get back $35 more than the cost of your membership!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

costco canada
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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