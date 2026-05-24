This Ontario park has a boardwalk trail and 2.5 km beach that's like a 'slice of the Caribbean'
It's a road trip from Toronto.
With the warm weather finally here, it's time to start planning those sun-filled summer strolls and beach days. You can find both beautiful hikes and sandy shores at this provincial park, just a road trip from Toronto, and it might even have you forgetting you're in Ontario.
Located about 2 hours from the city, the lakeside park is known for its historic lighthouse, bird migration, and stunning scenery.
Presqu'ile Provincial Park is a dreamy destination located on the shores of Lake Ontario in Brighton.
It's home to 16 kilometres of scenic trails and two beach areas, making it a beautiful spot to spend a warm day.
According to the park's website, it was "made for walking" and boasts flat terrain and views of Lake Ontario year-round.
You can travel along the Lighthouse Footpath, which connects the Lighthouse Interpretive Centre with the lighthouse itself. Along the way, you can soak up the views of Lake Ontario and Presqu'ile Bay and enjoy a cool breeze in the summer.
The Presqu'ile Point Lighthouse is perched at the south end of the peninsula and is the second-oldest operating lighthouse in Ontario. There are plenty of waterfront picnic spots along Lighthouse Lane where you can enjoy a snack.
Another highlight is the Marsh Trail, which features 800 metres of boardwalk that takes you into the marsh, complete with two viewing towers and a teaching platform.
Bring your bathing suit, because the park is home to a long sandy beach where you can take a dip. According to Bay of Quinte, "When the sun hits it just right, the turquoise reflection off the water makes it look like a slice of the Caribbean in southeast Ontario."
Other activities at the park include cycling, paddling, birding, and fishing.
If you're looking for a nature-filled day trip from Toronto, this park is worth keeping on your radar.
Presqu'ile Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 328 Presqu'Ile Pkwy., Brighton, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.