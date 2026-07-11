This coastal Ontario spot is a summer oasis with warm-water beaches and cute harbour towns
It's a dreamy spot for a getaway.
Ontario has no shortage of beautiful spots to explore this summer. From stunning parks to soft-sand beaches and lakeside towns, the province is filled with hidden gems and dreamy getaways waiting to be discovered.
One spot that's worth adding to your bucket list is this destination with shimmering waters and quaint villages.
According to locals, it's a beautiful place for a staycation and offers endless activities.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share their most underrated vacation spot in Ontario, and this coastal destination was one of the recommendations.
Stretching along Ontario's southern border, Lake Erie is a beloved escape known for its warm waters, sandy shores, and laid-back beach towns. As the shallowest of the Great Lakes, it heats up quickly and offers one of the longest beach seasons in the region.
Lake Erie's shoreline is dotted with charming waterfront communities, scenic parks, and sandy beaches that make for a dreamy summer escape.
One must-visit destination is Port Stanley, a picturesque harbour village home to a stunning shoreline that is "one of the finest stretches of sandy beach on Lake Erie's north shore," according to the regional tourism organization.
You can spend the day swimming in the warm waters, exploring the charming village, or soaking up the relaxed beach town vibes.
Another stunning spot along Lake Erie is Crystal Beach in Fort Erie, a popular summer destination with silky shores and swimming opportunities.
According to Fort Erie, the beach is known for its "white sandy beaches and clear warm waters," creating a setting that feels like a tropical escape.
For a more unique adventure, you can hop on a ferry to Pelee Island, where you'll discover beautiful beaches, a charming winery, and peaceful trails surrounded by nature.
One of Lake Erie's most stunning destinations is Long Point Provincial Park. Located on a 40-kilometre sandspit that extends into the shimmering waters, the park's unique natural landscape has earned it UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve status.
You can enjoy over 2 kilometres of beaches, as well as campsites and beautiful summer scenery.
You can also head to Turkey Point Provincial Park, located nearby, where you'll find soft sandbars and more dreamy beaches.
You can also explore Point Pelee National Park, another breathtaking Lake Erie destination. With sandy shores, scenic forests, and shimmering waters, it's the perfect place to enjoy a summer getaway.
Other quaint communities to check out along the Lake Erie shoreline include Port Burwell and Port Dover.
If you're looking for a warm-weather day trip or summer staycation, readers say Lake Erie is the place to be.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.