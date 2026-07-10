Here's what you need to know about the $8 million beef class action lawsuit settlement
Canadian residents in all provinces and territories are included in the class actions.
There are two class action lawsuits in Canada related to alleged beef price fixing.
Now that national settlements totalling close to $8 million have been proposed, here's what you need to know.
These class actions filed in B.C. and Quebec back in 2022 claimed the companies that sell beef were involved in an "unlawful conspiracy" of the supply and/or price of beef sold in Canada.
It was announced on July 9, 2026, that proposed national settlements have been reached with JBS USA Company, Swift Beef Company, JBS Packerland Inc. and JBS Canada, along with National Beef Packing Company, in the Canadian beef class actions.
JBS has agreed to pay $7,498,700, and National Beef has agreed to pay $495,000.
That works out to a total value of $7,993,700 in the beef class actions.
Even though settlements have been reached, there is no admission of liability, fault or wrongdoing by JBS or National Beef.
The settlements must receive court approval before anyone can claim compensation. Approval hearings are scheduled for September 10, 2026, in B.C. and December 1, 2026, in Quebec.
While the lawsuits started in B.C. and Quebec, Canadian residents in all provinces and territories are included.
Class members for the B.C. lawsuit are all persons in Canada, excluding Quebec, who purchased beef, excluding beef products and beef purchased from the food service industry, for resale or personal use between January 1, 2015 and the date the B.C. class action is certified for settlement approval.
Class members of the Quebec lawsuit are all persons who purchased beef in Quebec between January 1, 2015 and the date of the settlement approval certification in B.C.
In these class action lawsuits, "beef" refers to the raw portion of cattle intended for human consumption, not purchased from the food service industry.
Also, "beef products" means products not purchased from the food service industry that contain beef as one ingredient among others, except when all non-beef ingredients have been introduced through mechanical blade/needle tenderizing, brine injection, massaging, aging, chemical/enzyme tenderizing, vacuum tumbling, marination and/or seasoning.
You can opt out of the class action if you don't want to be part of it and potentially receive money from the settlement. The deadline to opt out is August 10, 2026.
If the settlement is approved, the claims process will start, and you will then be able to submit a compensation claim.
The payment amounts for approved claims haven't been announced yet.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.