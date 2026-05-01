Auto parts class action lawsuits are offering money if you bought or leased these cars
The deadline to submit a claim is soon.
These auto parts price-fixing class action lawsuits in Canada have settlements totalling $50 million.
You might be eligible to get money, but you don't have a lot of time left to submit a claim.
It's alleged that automotive part manufacturers conspired to fix prices of certain automotive parts, which caused automakers, car dealers and consumers to "pay too much" for certain vehicles and automotive parts.
The current distribution is for settlements totalling approximately $50 million reached in nine auto parts class actions related to these automotive parts: air conditioning systems, anti-vibration rubber, autolights, automotive exhaust systems, braking systems, door latches and closure systems, ignition coils, instrument panel clusters, and shock absorbers.
This is the third and final round of settlements related to the auto parts class action lawsuits. Previous settlements were paid out in 2025 and 2021.
Here's what you need to know about the class action settlements.
Who is eligible?
To be eligible for this settlement, you must have purchased and/or leased a new passenger car, sport utility vehicle, van, and/or light truck (up to 10,000 pounds) from an applicable automaker during the relevant period.
There are two types of class members: purchasers of "newly included vehicles" and purchasers of "previously included vehicles."
Purchasers of "newly included vehicles" haven't previously been able to apply for settlement benefits in the auto parts class actions. So, now you need to file a claim to be eligible for compensation.
The newly included vehicles and the relevant purchase/lease periods are:
- BMW/Mini Cooper — December 5, 2014, to May 31, 2017
- Ford/Lincoln/Mercury — August 1, 2015, to May 31, 2017
- Hyundai, Kia — January 1, 2007, to May 31, 2016
- Mercedes-Benz/Smart — November 29, 2004, to May 31, 2017
- Mitsubishi — July 1, 1998, to July 31, 2015
- Suzuki — July 1, 1998, to May 31, 2016
Purchasers of "previously included vehicles" were previously able to apply for settlement benefits in the auto parts class actions.
So, there is no new opportunity to file a claim, but if you consented to your information being retained by the claims administrator for use in subsequent distributions, you'll automatically be considered for eligibility now.
The previously included vehicles and the relevant purchase/lease periods are:
- BMW/Mini Cooper, Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche — November 29, 2004, to December 4, 2014
- Chrysler/Dodge/Fiat/Jeep/Ram — January 1, 2000, to March 1, 2014
- Ford/Lincoln/Mercury — July 1, 2003, to July 31, 2015
- General Motors (Buick/Cadillac/Chevrolet/Daewoo/GMC/Hummer/Isuzu/Oldsmobile/Pontiac/Saab/Saturn) — January 1, 2001, to February 28, 2014
- General Motors (Pontiac Vibe only) — January 1, 2004, to December 31, 2008
- Honda/Acura, Nissan/Infiniti, Subaru — July 1, 1998, to September 30, 2016
- Jaguar/Land Rover, Volvo — November 29, 2004, to October 15, 2013
- Mazda — July 1, 1998, to December 4, 2014
- Toyota/Lexus — July 1, 1998, to May 31, 2016
How do you submit a claim?
Eligible class members can submit a claim online.
If you received a notice with a Claim ID and PIN, you can log into the claims process and get a pre-populated claim form with information on your qualifying purchases.
Claim IDs and PINs were emailed to eligible class members from donotreply@e.ricepoint.com. You should check the spam folder because the email might have gone there.
You can claim additional purchases that aren't pre-populated and submit a claim without an ID and PIN.
How much money could you get?
Payments will be distributed proportionally based on the value of your claim relative to the value of all approved claims.
It's expected that all claimants will receive a minimum payment of $25 per claim, not per vehicle. But some people could get more than that depending on their eligible vehicle purchases.
When is the claim deadline?
The deadline to submit a claim for the auto parts class action settlements is Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.