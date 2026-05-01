I ranked coffee from 5 of Canada’s major fast food spots and one was a watery mess
The winner is shocking. 🚨☕️
Canada's different fast-food spots have their own brews, but not all of them are made (or priced) equally.
When you lie your head down at night, eager to be enveloped in sleep after the world's longest workday, if you're anything like me, you probably spend a moment thinking about that first sip of coffee tomorrow morning that'll get you through your day. Unless you're one of those traitors who made the switch from coffee to the matcha craze that's not-so-silently been sweeping the nation.
But for you coffee lovers out there (yes, we do still exist), aside from the caffeine boost, coffee serves as a morning ritual — a positive way to start your day before the impending emails, meetings, and never-ending tasks.
In today's economy, it's probably wisest that you make your coffee (or match or tea or whatever) at home (BORING). But if you often find yourself rushing out the door, looking for a quick pick-me-up, or simply craving the joy of a to-go cup, then you're probably no stranger to a drive-thru coffee run.
Coffee is both a necessity and a luxury in your day, so if we're not going to be the kind of wise person who makes their coffee at home, we at least need to be the kind of wise person who selects the best coffee. To help reduce your decision fatigue on where to get your next caffeine fix, today I'll be ranking coffee from Canada's major fast food chains, because there is a main winner here, and it may not be what you'd think.
From tried-and-true coffee classics (i.e., Tim Hortons, Starbucks, etc.) to newer competitors from the fast-food scene – it's time to put my amateur coffee-critiquing skills to the test and crown a winner.
To do so, we must have a STRICT criterion, which will include the following:
- Taste
- Variety
- Milk Substitutions
- Cup design/durability (but more importantly, cuteness)
#5. A&W
Coffee ranking of Canadian fast food spots.
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
While their plant-based burger and other vegetarian options are favourites for many because of their flavour, the same cannot be said for their coffee.
If you like your coffee with all the fixings (i.e., milk, cream, and sugar with a bit of coffee drinker like myself), you can make almost any coffee taste like a sweet treat at 8 a.m. I STILL found A&W's coffee too bitter for my liking, though. Considering its $2.19 price tag for a medium brewed coffee, there are infinitely better options out there for a quick caffeine boost, unless you're someone who likes their coffee like they like themselves (bitter).
Despite the cute London-founded branded Pret to-go cups, it's landed at the bottom spot.
Price: $2.19 (medium brewed coffee)
Score: 2/5
#4. Tim Hortons
Ranking the best fast food coffee in Canada.
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
If you've ever lived in Canada for longer than a week, you've heard (and probably participated in) a debate about whether Tim Hortons coffee is any good. According to this girl, it's a solid option, but unfortunately not top tier. It's $1.93 price tag is indicative of the quality you can expect.
Its flimsy lids create a breeding ground for spills; definitely not ideal for a pick-me-up when you're headed to the office. However, Tims has definitely stepped up its offerings — including almond, soy, oat, and lactose-free protein milk options.
They've got a host of coffee-based drinks to choose from, including espresso (did anyone else not know Tim Hortons offers espresso?), Americanos, flavoured lattes, cappuccinos, iced coffee, iced lattes, and of course, the iconic iced capp.
While I applaud the way they've stepped up their game, the truth I wish I could conceal from you all is that their coffee just isn't that good. A flavour I can only describe as watery. Maybe if I were comparing some of the more exciting drinks, it would land a little higher, but looking solely at that plain ol' cup of joe #4 feels fair.
Price: $1.83 (medium brewed coffee)
Score: 2.5/5
#3. Starbucks
Ranking the best fast food coffee in Canada.
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
Being one of the most renowned coffee chains in the world, Starbucks definitely knows a thing or two about coffee. But despite their extensive menu, their regular brewed coffee isn't show-stopping. It's usually described as strong, bitter, or burnt top notes. It doesn't have the smooth, silky quality you'd expect from a coffee that costs nearly $3.
Where Starbucks reigns supreme is their extremely wide range of offerings, with milk options ranging from whole to coconut, and coffee orders which can be as broad as a cappuccino or as niche as an iced-brown-sugar-oat-shaken-espresso (try saying that one three times fast). And if you ask me — which I'm going to assume you are, since you're still here — the show stoppers on this menu live somewhere within the breakfast sandwiches.
Starbucks, of course, also earns points for their iconic cups – strong, durable, and a clear status symbol. And their top-notch seasonal-themed cups don't hurt either.
Price: $2.95 (Grande — or medium for those who don't speak Starbucks – brewed coffee)
Score: 3/5
#2. Wendy's
Ranking the best fast food coffee in Canada.
Lauren DiBenedetto | Narcity
In a surprise to probably everyone – myself included – Wendy's lands itself in the number two spot.
If you're looking for the perfect start to your day, I suggest getting yourself a large double-double. Interestingly, this Wendy's only had small and large coffee sizes. But with its large coffee totalling only $2.19 (less than the medium-sized Starbucks coffee if you're keeping track), it's more bang (and coffee) for your buck.
It's tall, sleep white cup being as leak-proof as it is cute gives Wendy's a boost in ratings, despite the lack of milk options.
Similarly, while it does lack variety in terms of coffee-based drink offerings, Wendy's Frosty-ccino alone earns it its runner-up position.
Price: $2.19 (large brewed coffee)
Score: 4/5
#1. Mcdonalds
If you’re looking for the best way to start your day, the McDonald's drive-thru is the place to be. Though its milk-alternative options are sparse, what it lacks in milk variety it makes up for in taste. Its smooth, velvety brewed coffee is the stuff dreams (or Mondays) are made of.
McCafe, being its own entity, clearly demonstrates McDonald’s commitment to coffee. Options range from espressos and mochas to flavoured iced coffees — the best iced coffees in the drive-thru game if you ask me (which we've already established, you are!).
McDonald’s incredibly tasting coffee, paired with its versatile drink options and durable, no-nonsense cups, makes it a clear winner in my books.
Price: $1.39 (medium brewed coffee)
Score: 4.5/5
And there you have it. In a lineup full of coffee heavyweights, it's McDonald's that's swept the gold by pulling ahead where it actually counts: a genuinely good cup of coffee that doesn't feel like a gamble every morning. Whether you're half asleep in the drive-thru line or sprinting to your 9 a.m., you deserve the best just for getting up that morning.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.