This beautiful lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto is one of Canada's best spots to live
It has scenic beaches and harbour views.
Looking for a charming place to put down roots? This Ontario gem proves you don't have to venture far from Toronto to find it. With its scenic waterfront, historic character, and postcard-worthy downtown, it's one of the best spots to live in the country, according to readers.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to name the best small towns to live in Canada, and this lakeside Ontario destination was one of the picks.
Less than an hour from Toronto, Oakville is a waterfront community on Lake Ontario known for its charming streets and scenic shoreline.
The town boasts "picturesque harbours, vibrant shopping districts, active arts community and some of the best dining options in the Greater Toronto Area," according to Visit Oakville.
Downtown is easy to explore and is full of character, offering a mix of restaurants, attractions, local boutiques, and markets.
Another highlight is the town's abundance of green space. Oakville features hundreds of scenic parks, more than 200 kilometres of trails, and a wide range of beautiful outdoor areas, making it easy to get outside and enjoy nature year-round.
The waterfront is a picturesque spot for sunset walks and picnics along the shoreline, and you can enjoy beach days at Coronation Park and Bronte Beach Park.
The town offers lots of activities and entertainment options for everyone. You can try everything from indoor skydiving and escape rooms to classic drive-in movies, bowling, laser tag, and trampoline parks, ensuring there's always something fun to do in this destination.
Even though it isn't a big city, Oakville has a diverse dining scene with more than 200 restaurants to explore. From cozy cafés and elevated brunch spots to waterfront patios with scenic views, there's no shortage of places to eat.
According to Invest Oakville, "in Oakville, quality of life is not just an expression, it is a reality and ranks right near the top as one of the main reasons business leaders, owners and employees choose our community to work and to live."
"Business thrives in Oakville because people thrive in Oakville. It's established neighbourhoods, acclaimed schools, and abundant parklands – all in one place."
Living in this destination doesn't come cheap. According to RE/MAX, Oakville's cost of living "tends to be slightly higher than other areas in Ontario," with the median home price of $1,599,345 in June 2026, as reported by Zolo.
If you're searching for a new place to settle down, readers point to Oakville as one of the best small towns to live in Canada.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.