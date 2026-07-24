I'm a Toronto local and here's my definitive ranking of the best neighbourhoods in the city
Planning a move?
It's time to talk about where to live in Toronto — ranking the best of the best neighbourhoods. As a local, you bet I believe I have some opinions about the best neighbourhoods in Toronto.
This time, we have a whole new set of criteria. Today, we'll be looking at:
- Walkability
- Restaurants
- Transit
- Green Space
- Character
- And Overall Quality of Life
#6. Liberty Village
Starting from the bottom up, we have my personal favourite: Liberty Village.
If Liberty Village has one fan, it's me; if Liberty Village has no fans, I'm dead.
Is it the most charming neighbourhood in Toronto? I mean, I think so. But not everyone does. It doesn't have the old-world charm of Roncesvalles or the cool-girl energy of Ossington. But Liberty Village understands something very important about modern life: People. Are. Tired.
In the city that never stops hustling, maybe I don't want to hustle on my second trip of the day to the grocery store for that Ben & Jerry's pint I said I didn't need on my first trip.
Sometimes, the best neighbourhood is one where you can get groceries, go to the gym, grab a coffee, park your car, pick up a prescription, meet your friends for a drink, and buy furniture without having to cross the entire city.
That is Liberty Village's whole appeal. It is ridiculously convenient. I cannot overstate how calming it is to see a parking lot in downtown Toronto. It feels like seeing a deer in the wild.
Liberty Village also works really well for the young, hard-working people of this city. It's extremely walkable, close to the Exhibition GO station, connected by streetcars and close enough to the fun bits of the city. You never actually feel removed from the city.
And honestly, some of my favourite places in Toronto are there (I know I said this time I wouldn't give you my opinion, but this is just a subtle plug for spots that deserve it). Paris Steak Sandwiches, NRG Haus, West Elm.
The downsides are obvious. It's dense. Elevators can be a little old and feel like a gamble. Streetcars get packed (but that seems to be a problem everywhere). And the green space situation is not ideal, especially in a neighbourhood where you see approximately two dogs for every one person.
Still, convenience wins more often than people want to admit.
Score: 8.5/10
#5. The Distillery District
People were capital M A D mad last time I talked about the distillery. I fear I ranked it a little low for the internet's liking. Here is my redemption:
The Distillery District feels like the Toronto neighbourhood equivalent of romanticizing your life. Cobblestone streets, historic brick buildings, glowing patios, tiny cafes, cute little art galleries, string lights, people walking around holding flowers like they're in the first act of a Disney movie.
It probably is the closest Toronto gets to feeling European.
For arts people who like aesthetics, cafes, wine bars, theatre, design, and quiet city living, this neighbourhood is pretty dreamy. It's also incredibly walkable once you're there, and the lack of regular car traffic inside makes it feel calmer.
But I still think it has its limitations.
For one, it's pretty small. It can feel more like a beautiful pocket of the city than a fully functioning neighbourhood. The grocery situation is not amazing, and the tourist crowds can be heavy, especially during the winter season, when they host Toronto's most popular Christmas Market.
It can feel a little too curated, like you're Jim Carrey in The Truman Show if The Truman Show was filmed on a Hallmark set.
Still, when it comes to beauty, culture, and atmosphere, the Distillery is one of Toronto's most identifiable spots.
Score: 8.8/10
#4. The Beaches
Living in the Beaches sounds peaceful. I said that last time, and I stand by it. You get actual beach access in the city, which feels well-suited to Vancouverites who have migrated to Toronto.
Not a tiny patch of waterfront where everyone pretends they're relaxed while sitting on concrete, but real actual sand with boardwalks. Real lake views. Volleyball. Dog walkers. Cyclists. Iced coffee strolls. People who somehow look put together even after exercising.
The whole neighbourhood has a slower pace than downtown. It offers an oasis amongst the chaos of the city.
The major downside is obviously the distance. It can feel far from the rest of the city, especially if your life revolves around downtown events, west-end restaurants, concerts, TIFF screenings or spontaneous nights out.
Transit can become emotionally exhausting with one streetcar delay after another. It tends to be a little on the pricier side (but isn't that everywhere in Toronto?). Still, every summer, I end up there thinking this is probably where I'd like to live ten years down the line.
Score: 9/10
#3. Entertainment District
This one isn't always peaceful, but it's always fun. At any given moment, someone is probably screaming outside a condo tower, a finance bro is ordering bottle service, and traffic is doing something catastrophic.
But if you want the true Toronto experience, this is the spot. Few neighbourhoods in Toronto offer this much energy in such a small area.
Whether it's day or night, when you're walking those streets, you realize how truly central this is. You can walk almost anywhere, get almost anywhere by transit and find something happening at any given moment. For people who love culture, events, film, theatre, sports, nightlife and spontaneous plans, it's hard to argue against it.
Of course, the downsides are hard to ignore (literally). It's noisy, expensive, crowded, and chaotic. King West nightlife can intimidate even the most seasoned of partygoers. It definitely doesn't have the same neighbourhood warmth you feel in places like Roncesvalles or the Beaches, but a summer in the Entertainment District is unmatched.
Still, in terms of access, transit, restaurants, culture, and that big-city dream we're all chasing, the Entertainment District deserves its spot near the top.
Score: 9.3/10
#2. Roncesvalles
Roncy, as the locals call it, has my heart.
It has all the charm you start to miss about your hometown after a few years of living in the city. It has cool spots that are cool without being trendy. It has history, homes, parks, independent businesses, good coffee, great food and neighbourhood loyalty you can't beat.
It's the balance of old-world charm with modern chicness. It's still connected to its Polish roots, but it's evolved into one of the city's best areas for cafes, restaurants, shops, and lazy Saturday wandering. It's close to High Park for that green space we're looking for, including trails, cherry blossoms, picnic spots, Shakespeare in the Park, the zoo, and so much more.
What I love most about Roncy is that it feels like all stages of life can exist here at once. Families, students, artists, seniors, etc. Walkable, beautiful, and community-oriented.
The only issue I can find (and I had to really scratch my brain for it) is that it might feel a little sleepy if you're craving that constant nightlife.
But honestly, I think that's the appeal?
Score: 9.6/10
#1. Ossington/Trinity Bellwoods
If someone asked to come visit me in Toronto for one afternoon, I would probably take them to Ossington/Trinity Bellwoods (yes, while technically these are two separate areas, they are so close I'm grouping them together, and I can because this is my list and I said it's fine. Get your own column if you want to make your own list!)
The neighbourhood has almost everything. It's in that blissful moment in time when it's becoming the city's up-and-coming neighbourhood, but it isn't annoying everyone yet (a.k.a. King Street). It has the best parks (Trinity), boutiques, galleries, patios, old homes, side streets, nightlife, the chicest restaurants, cool summer street festivals, walkability... need I go on?
Trinity Bellwoods Park is the anchor. On a sunny day, it becomes Toronto's unofficial living room. People are picnicking, reading, flirting, playing music, walking dogs, and making grass a social event.
Then you have Ossington, which has become one of the strongest food-and-cocktail strips in the city. The neighbourhood benefits from being close to everything. Queen West, Dundas West, Little Italy, and Parkdale are all within walking distance. You can walk endlessly and keep finding gems.
The biggest issue is probably affordability. It's not exactly a hidden bargain. Rent is high, houses are expensive, and it can get crowded fast. It can also sometimes feel like everyone there is either on a first date or taking Instagram content.
But all in all, a testament to how ideal this spot is in the city, it's walkable, fun, beautiful, social, creative, and central.
Score: 9.9/10
Some people want quiet streets, porches, and a lake breeze. Some want restaurants, concerts, and bars on a Tuesday night. Some people want a park. Some people want parking.
What does this tell you? I'm never going to satisfy everyone with my personal rankings. So today, in this moment, I challenge you to practice your media literacy and form your own opinions based on the information I've provided you.
Just make sure to keep them to yourself because my inbox is full.
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.