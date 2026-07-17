5 of the worst neighbourhoods in Toronto — according to a local
Not to be rude, but… 😬
As someone who's spent the better part of 30 years living in Toronto, I've wandered through just about every corner of this city. There are neighbourhoods I could easily spend an entire day exploring, popping into little cafes, or discovering a cool independent shop I'd never noticed before.
Then there are the places I usually find myself wanting to leave as soon as I get there. And just to be clear, I'm not talking about crime rates or safety. I'm talking about vibes: the Toronto neighbourhoods that feel overhyped, generic, impossible to get to, or like they've traded in their personality for condo towers and chain stores.
Will everyone agree with this list? Absolutely not. In fact, I fully expect to ruffle a few feathers. But after nearly three decades in Toronto, these are the five neighbourhoods I just can't bring myself to love.
5. Liberty Village
On paper, Liberty Village should be one of Toronto's coolest neighbourhoods. It's packed with young professionals, restaurants, cafes and fitness studios, and it's close to both the waterfront and downtown. But in my opinion, it all feels a little too manufactured.
I think part of the problem is that almost everything happened at once. Instead of evolving naturally over decades (the way neighbourhoods like Kensington Market or Roncy has), Liberty Village feels like it was assembled from a starter pack. You know, condo towers, brunch spots, dog parks, yoga studios and co-working spaces. It checks all the boxes, but never quite develops the kind of personality that actually makes me want to hang out there.
And then there's the whole getting there thing. For somewhere so close to downtown, Liberty Village manages to feel weirdly cut off from the rest of the city. Between the rail corridor, traffic bottlenecks and limited TTC access, every trip I’ve ever made over there is more complicated than it needs to be. I’m not saying it's a bad neighbourhood, but I rarely leave with the feeling of actually wanting to come back.
4. Distillery District
Don't get me wrong, the Distillery District is gorgeous, and the history of the area is pretty darn cool. I'll happily recommend it to someone visiting Toronto for the first time, especially around the holidays when it's extra cute. The brick buildings are beautiful, it's pedestrian-friendly, and there are plenty of good restaurants and shops.
The problem is that once you've been a few times, you don't really need to go back. It's surprisingly small (not to mention expensive), and after an hour or two I usually find myself wondering what else there is to do. It feels more like a destination than a neighbourhood. Somewhere you visit for an event or Christmas market, rather than somewhere you actually go to hang out.
It also feels a bit too curated. Every storefront is ultra-polished, every patio perfectly placed. That might be just because I prefer neighbourhoods that feel a bit more lived in, though.
3. King West
King West is honestly a bit of a nightmare, if you ask me. During the day, it's all sleek condo towers, boutique fitness studios, cafes that charge an arm and a leg for mediocre coffee, and patios filled with people taking meetings on laptops. By night, it transforms into lineups outside clubs, velvet ropes, and crowds that look more like Instagram filters than real human beings (sorry).
If your idea of a great night out is bottle service and rooftop bars, you'll probably have a fantastic time. But for me, King West has always felt a little performative… as though most of the people hanging around there are more focused on looking like they're having the best time ever than actually having it.
2. Yonge and Eglinton
The thing about Yonge and Eg is that maybe it could be cool if it wasn't under constant construction. I'm convinced people have been saying, "Once the construction is finished..." since I was in high school.
But even setting the construction aside, it never quite clicked for me. Sure, it's convenient if you live there. You've got transit, grocery stores, restaurants and just about every service you could need within walking distance. But so much of the area feels dominated by condo towers, chain restaurants and hectic, traffic-heavy streets. There aren't many places that feel all that inviting, either. Whenever I'm there, I feel like everyone is either rushing to work, heading to the gym or picking up groceries — not hanging out because the neighbourhood itself is particularly cool.
Maybe one day, once all the cranes disappear, it'll finally develop a stronger identity? But until then, it just feels like a neighbourhood that's perpetually under construction (both literally and figuratively).
1. Yorkville
I know. This one might get me in trouble. Yorkville is beautiful. The streets are immaculate, the landscaping is stunning, and the historic buildings that remain are genuinely charming. If you're looking for luxury shopping or fancy dining, it's probably one of the best places in Toronto.
But my God, does it ever take itself too seriously. Walking through Yorkville sometimes feels less like exploring a neighbourhood and more like browsing an outdoor luxury mall. Designer storefronts dominate, and there's an air of exclusivity that has always made me feel an outsider (even though I'm a Toronto local).
And what’s funny is that Yorkville wasn't always this way. In the 60s, it was known for its bohemian artists, musicians and counterculture scene before fancy boutiques eventually transformed it into one of Canada's bougiest shopping districts. Sigh.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.