I ranked Toronto neighbourhoods from 'I could live here' to 'absolutely not'
Sorry to anyone in #6...😬
As a Toronto apologist and advocate, I want to preface this article by saying that living in Toronto is a luxury and a privilege, and by no means do I mean to bash any of the neighbourhoods.
For all my haters out there, know that I am lucky to live in Toronto, and so are you. I can like what I like, and you can like what you like. I (fortunately) get to share my opinion with everyone — emphasis on the "my" part.
Now, if you're not from Toronto, what you need to know about our big, beautiful city is that every Toronto neighbourhood feels like its own tiny little universe.
Some feel like the backdrop of a 2000's rom-com, and you're Anne Hathaway having a fashion montage moment in the streets, while others feel like a stark reality in contrast, where you need to fight for your life to board the streetcar.
As someone who spends an unhealthy amount of time wandering Toronto for work, coffee, food, events, theatre, and aimless emotional support, I've developed some strong opinions about where I could realistically see myself living.
So, naturally, I ranked Toronto neighbourhoods from "I could probably build a life here" to "please don't get mad at me, but I just can't do it."
Sorry in advance to anyone living in #6...
#1. Entertainment District
Listen, I know King West gets a lot of hate (predominantly from me) and rightfully so.
King West nightlife is a part of my past that I refuse to relive. That part has not changed. But during the daytime? The Entertainment District genuinely feels like one of the liveliest and most exciting places to be in Toronto.
I spent a summer working at the Toronto International Film Festival, and it completely changed how I saw the neighbourhood. Not just in an "oh, that's what Early Mercy looks like during the day?" kind of way, but in a way where I suddenly noticed how central everything was to it.
You're close to the Jays games in the summer, the Lightbox Theatre (which is the superior theatre) for movies in the winter, celebrity sightings during festival season, Roy Thomson Hall performances, Queen West shopping, incredible restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and some of the best views of the CN Tower in the city.
There is always something happening.
And for someone like me, who thrives on culture, events, film, the arts, and spontaneous plans, that energy is addictive.
Yes, it's loud. Yes, there are finance bros everywhere. But somehow the neighbourhood feels alive in a way other parts of Toronto don't.
And since this is the imaginary world that I've created, I would get to live in my dream residency at the Well.
Score: 9/10
#2. Liberty Village
I know Liberty Village doesn't have the best reputation outside of me, but I love it. You have to remember that, to my core, I'm a suburban girl living in the city, and if you want the comfort of the suburbs while still technically living in the city, this is the closest you'll get.
And by that I mean, there are parking lots. Entire parking lots for the grocery store. You can actually drive to the grocery store. Do you understand how psychologically soothing that is for someone raised in Vaughan? People spend their Saturday nights in parking lots where I come from.
Everything is hyper-convenient. Grocery stores, gyms, cafes, pharmacies, patios, sports bars, fitness studios – it's all right there for you. You barely have to leave the neighbourhood.
And honestly? Some of my favourite places in Toronto are there. Paris Steak, NRG Haus, West Elm – this is my holy trinity.
Liberty Village feels like a weirdly safe, insulated pocket of Toronto compared to other sections of downtown. Even late at night, it still feels busy in a comforting way.
Sure, the density can become intense after a TFC game. Streetcars get packed (not a problem if you're like me and love a car), and there's limited green space.
It's also a deeply dog-heavy neighbourhood that is deeply alive every summer. Honestly, convenience wins sometimes.
Score: 8/10
#3. Roncesvalles
I genuinely think Roncesvalles might be one of the most charming neighbourhoods in Toronto.
It somehow balances old-school Toronto energy with very chic and modern spots.
The breakfast sandwich situation alone could convince me to move here. As you all know (if you know anything about me) Gold Standard deserves every bit of hype it gets and I am their numbner one fan. Ace Diner is incredible. Reunion Coffee can change lives.
There are historic homes everywhere that, in my dream world, I can afford to renovate to make them very mid-century modern chic. The neighbourhood is strewn with independent shops, beautiful bookstores, antique stores that would furnish my home, design shops where I'd redecorate my home every year, bakeries, patios, delis, and some of the best local institutions in the city.
You're close to High Park. You can feel the community's Polish roots still coursing through the Roncy veins. I can picture myself in every stage of life here. Families, students, artists, older residents, young professionals – here they all live in harmony.
The only reason it isn't higher on the list is that, at this moment in my life, it can feel a little sleepy for me.
But overall? Roncy feels like the next step for me, and if anyone out there is listening to me, maybe you, too.
Score: 7.9/10 (very close third)
#4. The Beaches
If I'm being honest, I'm not sure I know enough about the beaches to make a whole-life choice on this. But from what I do know? Living in the Beaches sounds pretty peaceful. Peaceful in a way that feels increasingly impossible in Toronto.
You get actual beach access. Real Sand. Real boardwalk walks. Real sunrise lake views. Beach volleyball leagues. Dog walkers. Cyclists. People carrying iced coffees while wearing coordinated athleisure sets.
The pace feels noticeably softer than downtown Toronto — less noise. Less chaos. You're less likely to feel like everyone around you is sprinting toward burnout.
Queen East has some of the cutest small-business energy in the city, too, packed with bakeries, cafes, wine bars, brunch spots, and a few independent stores. The houses are gorgeous and constantly give "Nancy Meyers but make it Toronto."
I also love how strong the neighbourhood identity is there. People from the Beaches are very "I live in the Beaches." It feels community-oriented in a way that many Toronto neighbourhoods lost years ago.
But there are downsides.
The Beaches can feel incredibly far from the rest of the city, especially late at night. If your life revolves around downtown events, west-end hangouts, concerts, screenings, or spontaneous outings, then getting home can start to become exhausting – especially with the Toronto transit system.
Still, every summer I end up back there thinking maybe it's time for balance.
Score: 7/10
#5. The Distillery District
The Distillery District is a little slice of Euro summer right here in Toronto.
Cobblestone streets. Historic brick buildings. Tiny glowing cafes. String lights everywhere, people casually walking around holding flowers, like they're in a Hallmark movie.
It's the closest Toronto gets to feeling European.
The neighbourhood itself is beautiful. It's quieter than King West, incredibly walkable and somehow aesthetically pleasing during all seasons.
With the beating heart of Soul Pepper Theatre standing at the centre, it's a hub for cultural creativity. I've taken classes there, attended community movie nights, seen incredibly unique productions and even hosted a talk on my thesis there. As a lifelong theatre kid, the idea of living within walking distance from Soulpepper honestly sounds ideal.
That said, I don't know if I could fully commit to living there long-term.
The biggest issue is that it can feel isolated despite technically being downtown. Grocery options aren't amazingly convenient, tourist crowds can become a little unbearable during the holiday market, and living there may or may not feel like living inside a lifestyle brand or The Truman Show.
Still, for artsy people who love cafes, wine bars, books, theatre, and overall cultural enrichment, this neighbourhood is dreamy.
Score: 6/10
#6. Parkdale
Here's where I'm scared. I know people love Parkdale. I know people in Parkdale whom I love.
My amazing friend Eli lives there, so I have spent a decent amount of time in the neighbourhood, and there are genuinely great things about it. Skyline Restaurant alone deserves a shout-out. The Rhino has one of the best patios in the city. Rustic Cosmo Cafe makes a killer breakfast burrito. Three Dollar Bill is iconic. And there are amazing thrift stores everywhere you look.
Because let's be real: This is Toronto. Every neighbourhood has cool spots.
But personally? I cannot live in Parkdale.
Part of this is definitely only my problem. Buried deep down inside me, at my core, is just a girl from the suburbs. Unfortunately, that occasionally makes me a diva.
The neighbourhood can feel overwhelming at times. There are visible struggles with addiction, mental health crises, aggressive manhandling, and housing instability. Transit can often become a nightmare where the Queen streetcars start to pull up, and somehow, every road always feels congested.
I completely understand why people love Parkdale's creative energy and sense of community, but personally, living there would keep my nervous system permanently on high alert.
Score: 5/10
Toronto neighbourhoods are a deeply personal list to rank. One person's dream neighbourhood is another person's nightmare.
Some people want peace and tree-lined streets. Others want nightlife, bars, and patios.
At the end of the day, the "best" Toronto neighbourhood depends on the version of yourself you're trying to become.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.