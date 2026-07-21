This charming town near Ottawa has a waterfall-filled downtown and Hallmark-movie vibes
It's perfect for a summer day trip. ☀️
If you've always wanted to step into your favourite Hallmark movie, this small town in Ontario should definitely be on your radar.
Nestled along a scenic, winding river just a short trip from Ottawa is a charming small town that feels like a Hallmark movie come to life.
Situated on the banks of the Mississippi River in Ontario, Almonte is a cute small town with plenty to see and do.
A former bustling mill town, Almonte today is a quieter spot that makes for a charming escape from the city, offering shopping, excellent food and drink, art, waterfalls, and beautiful 19th-century buildings.
Located just 40 minutes from Ottawa, the town makes for a great day trip from the city -- especially if Hallmark movies are your thing.
If the town feels like stepping into the setting of a Hallmark movie, that's because it literally is the setting of a Hallmark movie — multiple, in fact.
Almonte has served as the filming site for many Hallmark movies and romcoms, including movies set in Vermont, Alaska, and even Milwaukee.
Films like A Novel Noel (2024), Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019), Lemonade Stand Romance (2022), and many more have used Almonte as their setting.
The town is home to so many films that it's even earned itself the title of "Mini Hollywood North."
There's plenty to do and see in Almonte that makes it a worthy summer day-trip spot.
Walk along the town's historic Mill Street and browse vintage pieces, antiques, gifts, apparel, handmade goods and one-of-a-kind items from the many local businesses.
Almonte also has no shortage of places to grab a bite, with bakeries, cafes and restaurants serving up casual eats, fine dining and even the world's best chocolate.
Stop into Equator Coffee Roasters, a local roastery based in the heart of the Ottawa Valley, for fresh coffee or an iced matcha latte, or Ottawa Valley Coffee, where you'll find a selection of baked goods, handmade local products, and craft beer.
If you're after something a bit heartier, stop into Café Positano, a cafe serving up authentic Italian fare in a vintage post office in the heart of downtown, or visit Superior Restaurant, a retro diner known for its pizza and crispy fried chicken.
Until October, you can also check out the Almonte Farmer's Market, a tradition in town since the late 1800s, which takes place on High Street every Saturday.
The market is home to a variety of vendors offering everything from hot breakfast sandwiches to fresh-cut flowers and cold-pressed soaps.
If you want to spend some time in nature, head to the Riverwalk, a scenic walk along the Mississippi River starting at Almonte's Old Town Hall.
Along the route are stunning views of the Mississippi River as it weaves past Kirkland Park to a stunning lookout by the Victoria Woollen Mill that offers a lovely view of the falls.
From there, the Riverwalk crosses Almonte Street and continues to another lookout at a new power plant overlooking Metcalfe Park and the lower falls.
Most of the walk is considered easy, with benches along the way where you can stop and admire the scenery. A full map of the walk can also be found online.
Almonte even has its own little beach area. Just a short walk from Mill Street, Almonte Beach offers golden sand and shallow waters, making it a great spot to cool off on a hot summer day.
Located less than an hour from Ottawa and offering tons to see and do, Almonte makes for a perfect summer day trip spot to add to your bucket list.
With its historic buildings and charming streets, it'll have you feeling like the star of your very own rom-com in no time.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.